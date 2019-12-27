The Harrisonburg metro area has seen some of the fastest job growth in the state during 2019, according to Old Dominion University’s Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy fifth annual State of the Commonwealth Report.
The report was released at the beginning of the month and includes statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics and other government agencies.
During 2019, job growth sped up in Harrisonburg, along with other parts of the Shenandoah Valley, such as Winchester and Staunton, as well as in Charlottesville and Lynchburg.
The Harrisonburg metro area, which includes Rockingham County, grew its job offerings by 1.2% in 2017, 0.6% in 2018, and 1.6% in the first quarter of 2019.
The metro areas of Staunton and Winchester both outpaced Harrisonburg, though. Staunton actually reversed a job loss of 0.5% in 2017 by adding 1.4% more jobs during 2018 and 2% during the first quarter of 2019.
Winchester has steadily added more jobs, with a 2% increase in 2017 and a 1.9% increase in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.
Other parts of the state have seen their job growth slow, such as Blacksburg, Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.
The report’s assessment of urban areas such as Harrisonburg is positive but cautious, citing unclear economic indicators for what 2020 may hold.
Virginia real hourly earnings have been higher than the national real average hourly earning since 2007. In October, Virginians were making an average of $28.71 an hour, while the national average was $27.68.
Over those years, the roles of some industries have grown, while others have shrunk.
Contributions to the state’s GDP by the mining, quarrying and extraction of oil and gas sector has been slowing since 2000. That year, the sector contributed 0.9% to the state’s economy. Ten years later, in 2010, the sector only was worth by 0.6%, and by 2018, the growth had shrunk even further to 0.4%.
Other sectors that have shrunk include manufacturing, from 11.6% of GDP in 2000 to 8.8% in 2018.
Construction has almost been halved, from contributing 6.2% of GDP to 3.5% in 2018.
The role of white-collar technology jobs, such as in the information sector, has steadily grown. Information contributed 3.8% to the 2010 GDP and had grown to 4.3% in 2018.
Professional and business services contribution grew by the largest margin between 2000 and 2018.
In 2000, the sector was 13% of GDP. By 2010, it has risen by half to 18.5%. Eight years later, in 2018, the sector made up more than one-fifth of GDP at 20.5%.
Median household income in Virginia has grown by half of the rate that the median household income has grown in the U.S. over the same period of time — though the state median remains significantly higher.
In 2010, the median American household income was $57,762 a year. By 2018, that number had grown by 7.2% to $61,937.
The median household income in the commonwealth during 2010 was $70,029. By 2018, it had grown to $72,577 — an increase of 3.6%.
Of the 10 metro areas listed in the report, Harrisonburg had the second lowest annual median household income growth at 1.7% — from $52,155 in 2010 to $53,046 in 2018.
Only Hampton Roads was below Harrisonburg, with the annual median household income of the coastal region declining slightly, from $66,152 in 2010 to $65,604 in 2018 — a drop of 0.1%.
The poverty rate in Harrisonburg was nearly 20% in 2010 — and by 2018 had dropped to 16.4%, though the SNAP rate remained unchanged in those years, holding at 7.4%.
Winchester has seen the highest nominal wage growth rate in metro areas across the state, from 4% in 2016 to 5.1% in the first quarter of 2019.
Harrisonburg is tied with Roanoke for second place, with nominal wages increasing 3.9% in the first quarter of 2019.
