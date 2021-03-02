Before the clock struck noon Monday, members of the Virginia General Assembly were packing up their things following the adjournment of the 2021 regular session and special session.
The special session wrapped up Saturday. In total, legislators were in session for 47 days — 17 days longer than the anticipated 30-day session set in the state’s Constitution for odd-numbered years. It was also the second session to be held almost entirely electronically, with the Senate meeting at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond and the House of Delegates meeting virtually.
“It was a highly unusual session,” said state Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham.
Before the start of the 2021 General Assembly session, many Valley legislators expressed concerns over the lack of transparency that came with a virtual session during a presession legislative breakfast held in December.
Although senators conducted business in person, the public was only allowed to participate virtually.
“It was pretty problematic,” Obenshain said. “I was worried all session that many voices weren’t heard.”
Along with losing voices, Republicans faced a tough time getting bills passed as only an average of 36% of bills introduced by Republicans were approved by the General Assembly, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Legislation introduced by Democrats has an average approval rating of 68%.
For the entire General Assembly, nearly 57% of bills introduced were passed, according to VPAP. Of legislation introduced by Valley lawmakers representing Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, 51.1%, or 22 out of 43 bills, made it to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for final consideration.
In the House, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, had the highest success rate out of Valley delegates with 71%, or five out of seven bills, passing both the House and Senate.
Bell focused on people with disabilities, filing four pieces of legislation aimed at providing options and services to Virginians with disabilities.
“I am happy to see them pass,” he said.
Legislation included House Bill 1960, allowing the owner of a vehicle to identify when a regular driver other than the owner is someone who has a disability that can impair communication, such as hearing loss or autism.
A second bill allowed guardians to apply for non-driving ID cards, which can include information about special needs, for individuals under their care up to the age of 17.
Bell also introduced HB 2230 to encourage the use of supported decision-making agreements for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and HB 2236 to enable mental health courts to transfer post-court supervision to other localities.
“The supportive decision-making will do some good in the long run,” he said.
In the Senate, Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, had the highest success rate with 73%.
“I had a number of bills able to work through and felt successful,” Hanger said.
Hanger introduced 11 bills, with nine passing the Senate and continued to the special session. All but one bill passed, leaving Hanger with eight out of 11 bills making their way to Northam’s desk for final consideration.
Of Hanger’s legislation, Senate Bill 1162 to create an enhanced income tax credit for certain best management practices passed both House and Senate with no opposition. The legislation is identical to Del. Tony Wilt’s tax credit for best management practices bill, which also passed with no opposition.
Hanger and Wilt’s legislation will create an enhanced tax credit equal to 75% of the first $100,000 spent in implementing certain BMPs, and the amount will be consistent with the grant rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
Both pieces of legislation are waiting Northam’s final consideration.
Northam has an action deadline of March 31, according to Virginia’s Legislative Information System.
Hanger overall echoed Obenshain’s thoughts that the session was different than years past.
“It was obviously an unusual session,” he said. “It was difficult, and we were limited on the amount of input we could get. It was just different in terms of working things out.”
For the most part, Hanger said the session worked out, but the case wasn’t the same for other lawmakers.
Obenshain had three of 10 bills pass during the 2021 special session, for a success rate of 30%.
Of Obenshain’s legislation that passed the General Assembly, none included his two Virginia Parole Board bills.
“I’m pretty frustrated about that,” Obenshain said Monday.
For two legislative sessions now, Obenshain has introduced bills targeting transparency from the parole board.
The first piece of legislation, SB 1104, focused on the board’s monthly reports and its enforcement, with the second, SB 1125, addressing the board’s notice to victims when criminals are released.
Both bills passed the Senate unanimously, but failed to make any progress in the House.
“The House leadership wouldn’t even hold a hearing on [SB 1125],” he said. “I consider that outrageous.”
SB 1104 got the closest to passing the House, but was ultimately blocked from a vote on the House floor and failed to pass.
Obenshain said House leadership proposed an amendment to the bill to make it not effective until July 2022 — something Obenshain could not agree on.
“We need reform and we need reform now,” he said.
Only 10 legislators finished the session with none of their bills being passed by the General Assembly, including Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Mount Jackson.
Gilbert introduced three pieces of legislation, all of which were left in various House subcommittees.
Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, received a success rate of 57% after four of seven bills passed during session.
Efforts to reach Runion and Wilt were unsuccessful Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.