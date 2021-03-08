On Tuesday, City Council will consider a request from SM Valley Mall LLC to subdivide a roughly 39-acre parcel on East Market Street.
The subdivision would create three parcels — one of 37.24 acres and the other two of 0.75 acres and 0.78 acres, respectively, according to city documents.
The properties are located at 1915, 1925, 1945 and 2005 E. Market St.
The subdivision would create individual parcels for the Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant at 1915 E. Market St. and the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 2005 E. Market St. The mall and its parking lot would remain as one parcel.
Valley Mall is requesting two variances which would exempt it from having to build a sidewalk and the public general utility easement requirements.
Planning Commission recommended approval of the subdivision unanimously.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is a public hearing about a request from Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community to amend its master plan for Park Village.
The request is to add two more parcels, which lie across Park Road from the main VMRC campus, according to city documents.
The plan calls for the detached, single-family homes on the site to be redeveloped as single-family or duplex units.
Planning Commission also unanimously recommended approval of VMRC’s request.
Council will also consider amendments to the Board of Building Code Appeals.
The proposed changes include reducing the number of members from nine to five, with up to four alternates. The amendments have been proposed due to the difficulty in keeping the board full, according to city documents.
The amendments would require the five members to include at least one experienced builder, experienced property manager and licensed architect or professional engineer, according to city documents.
Under current rules, the panel’s nine members must include at least one architect, professional engineer, property manager, experienced builder, master plumber, master HVAC mechanic, master electrician and one person experienced in fire prevention, according to city documents.
