There is one less roadblock in the path toward making the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail a reality, and credit can be given to the counties of Shenandoah, Warren and Rockingham.
Following the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, all funding needed to complete a property appraisal for the proposed multiuse recreational trail has been reached, leaving one less task to complete for rail trail leaders.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors agreed to make a financial contribution of up to $15,000 to put toward the appraisal. The Northern Virginia Daily reported Wednesday the appraisal is expected to cost $60,000, according to Don Hindman with the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail Exploratory Partnership.
The $60,000 price tag for the appraisal was listed by the Roanoke-based Miller, Long and Associates, the Northern Virginia Daily reported.
On Sept. 7, the Warren County Board of Supervisors became the second locality to agree to making the $15,000 contribution toward the appraisal. Rockingham County was the first to allocate funds after the board agreed to contribute $15,000 during its Aug. 25 meeting.
Hindman, during an interview with the Daily News-Record on Friday, said $15,000 was raised through private donations, making the appraisal 100% funded. The appraisal will take up to 120 days to complete.
“I feel fabulous that all three counties and private donors have chipped in money,” Hindman said. “It’s good news for us because it’s one more step forward.”
The proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail will transform 48.5 miles of an out-of-service Norfolk Southern rail corridor into a multiuse linear park. The rail trail covers the northern end of Rockingham County and goes through Shenandoah County before ending in the central part of Warren County.
Broadway and Front Royal will be the two endpoints for the trail, which will also pass through Timberville, Mount Jackson, Edinburg, Woodstock, Toms Brook and Strasburg.
From May to June, a rail trail survey was conducted in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
The survey received more than 9,000 responses, with 96% of respondents saying they were interested in the project and 94% saying they would use the trail if built.
Results from the survey are being used to draft the feasibility study, which is required to be submitted to the chairs of the House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations and Senate Committee on Finance and Appropriations by Nov. 1.
Julie Buchanan, senior public relations and marketing specialist for DCR, said staff is still working on drafting the study and no updates were available.
“We are still in the midst of refining things,” she said.
Although the study won’t be released until November, Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien remains positive the rail trail will be successful.
“Things are rolling right along, which is great,” he said. “We continue to check those boxes and it’s obviously one of our top-priority projects.”
If the rail trail were to happen, Broadway will be the trail’s southern terminus which could provide an economic boon to the town.
O’Brien said there is still work remaining to be done, but it was encouraging to see things move forward in a positive manner.
“It seems like the further we go, the roadblocks are falling away sooner,” he said.
O’Brien credited the progress of the rail trail to Hindman, adding that with every project there is always one person that leads the charge — that person being Hindman.
“It makes me jump out of bed in the morning,” Hindman said.
Norfolk Southern, which owns the stretch of track, remains a hurdle in getting the project going. Attempts to speak with representatives of Norfolk Southern on Friday were unsuccessful.
Hindman said he was aware Norfolk Southern had a meeting Thursday with the environmental nonprofit The Conservation Fund, which is interested in providing financial assistance if Norfolk Southern agrees to sell the rail corridor.
“I think this is going to happen,” Hindman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.