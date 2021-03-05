NEW MARKET — Cathy Donald’s passion for athletics started long before she ever envisioned opening a sporting goods store in the Shenandoah Valley.
During her days at Stonewall Jackson High School, she sported game-day jerseys year-round as she played volleyball, basketball and soccer.
Later in life she shared that love for sports with her husband and two children, and instead of playing the game on the field, she started coaching the next generation of athletes.
“I’ve been associated with sports my whole life,” she said.
In her experience, she understood the difficulties of finding the right equipment and clothing when shopping for sporting goods, which led her to opening Valley Sports Connection in 2009.
“There wasn’t another sports store in the area,” she said. “I thought there was a need and that local athletes could benefit from a store being open.”
Donald said that when she opened the business, the goal was to eliminate local athletes having to drive to Harrisonburg or Winchester to get necessities, such as shin guards and baseball pants. She was able to accommodate those needs, as well as offer printing services for apparel.
As business picked up, Donald said, she didn’t realize that printing would be a main component of Valley Sports Connection.
“We offered it as an added bonus,” she said. “Now, it’s 90% of the business.”
In her nearly 12 years in business, Donald said she never expected it to take off in the way that it did. On top of working with local schools such as Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School, Donald also works with athletic teams in Luray, Winchester, Page and Rockingham counties and Richmond.
For those who may not be actively playing a sport, Donald said Valley Sports Connection still has something to offer.
“We have a lot of gift items for sports fans,” she said. “Even if they are not into sports, we carry coffee mugs and things like that.”
As public school athletics are able to host games again, Donald said business has picked back up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When it comes to shopping local, Donald said she hopes the community will do so when they can, adding that the pandemic helped to highlight the importance of supporting local small businesses.
“It is important to come into local shops and see what they have to offer,” she said. “We have more than just sports items, and I think that goes toward any local business.”
