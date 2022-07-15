William, a 78-year-old veteran from Timberville, has not had it easy the past few years.
After a number of medical scares — even being placed in a cardiac unit of a hospital for several days — William’s housing situation fell through at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and he was forced to live out of his car for a year and a half.
Receiving primary care from the Department of Veterans Affairs, William, who said he has no extra money for medical procedures, couldn’t receive dental care from the VA, because his teeth problems weren’t service related.
William, who only gave his first name for privacy reasons, said he hadn’t seen a dentist in at least 20 years.
Recently, he’d gotten a free estimate from a local dentist. The doctors said he needed to have 18 teeth removed and have dentures made. The estimated cost was a little under $8,000 for both, William said, money he simply couldn’t get.
But with help from Remote Area Medical, which provided a pop-up free clinic in Luray last weekend, William had 13 rotten and cracked teeth extracted — with some in the mandible left behind — preparing his mouth for dentures.
At the free clinic, medical professionals volunteered to provide no-cost vision, dental, medical and women’s health services to anyone in the area.
William said he arrived before 3 a.m. for the clinic, which opened its doors at Luray High School at 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Having had a bad experience with a dentist as a kid and knowing how much work he needed to have done, William said he was very nervous when he arrived at the clinic. When volunteers took his blood pressure, he worried it would be too high and the doctors wouldn’t operate on him.
After making it through the pre-screening, William said his fears were put to rest when he met Dr. Connor Witty, an oral surgeon who’s in the Army.
Witty explained he’d take out 13 teeth, leaving five in the mandible to prepare the mouth for dentures. William and Witty agreed to take out all 13 teeth in one sitting, per William’s preference.
Then, Witty began taking out the teeth one by one, while William was conscious under local anesthetic.
“He would constantly ask me if I was doing OK,” William said.
He walked out of Luray High School with his procedure complete around 11 a.m. on Saturday. William said the surgery was basically painless, and a huge weight had been lifted from his shoulders.
“It was so cool,” William said. “Under the circumstances, it was as close to pain-free as you get.”
William couldn’t get dentures made at the clinic. He said he received some resources on next steps, but isn’t sure how he’s going to find affordable dentures. These can cost around $3,000, William said.
Four days post-op — still unable to eat and taking plenty of pain medicine — William said he makes too much to qualify for some government programs that could provide dentures.
“I’m in that crevasse of not enough, but way too much,” William said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.