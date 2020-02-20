The Shenandoah Valley has no shortage of wineries, making it only fitting to be the home of several 2020 Governor’s Cup gold medal winners.
The Virginia Wineries Association Governor’s Cup Wine Competition wrapped up its 38th year of judging, awarding 64 wines from 40 different wineries a gold medal — including Rockingham County’s own Bluestone Vineyard and CrossKeys Vineyards, according to a press release.
Judging was held over a four-week period during late January and early February, with 19 world-class judges sampling over 530 Virginia wines from 107 Virginia wineries, the release says. Only the highest 12 ranking reds and whites will become the Governor’s Case.
“This competition is one of the most stringent wine competitions in the country,” said Annette Boyd, a representative of Virginia Wine.
A judging panel ranks each wine based on a unified scoring system, with only wine made from 100% Virginia fruit being eligible for the competition. Ciders, fruit wines and meads compete in their own category.
To receive a gold medal, wines must score a 90 or higher on a 100-point score range.
“Representation from a diverse range of terroirs, vintages and varietals, demonstrates the grace, grit and experimental spirit of Virginia wines,” Boyd said in a press release.
Of the 2020 gold medal winners, there were six medals given to wineries in the Shenandoah Valley.
Bluestone Vineyard won with 2015 Blue Ice, made from 100% estate grown traminette grapes that are frozen and stopped mid-fermentation to produce a sweet, dessert wine.
“It is a real compliment to bring home gold from the Governor’s Cup,” said Curt Hartman, president of Bluestone Vineyard.
Hartman said the winery was pleased to win a gold medal, adding that “over the years we have had a history of taking gold.”
“Blue Ice was the first gold we won 10 years ago,” Hartman said.
Bluestone’s winemaker and Curt’s son, Lee Hartman, said it was at least the third time Blue Ice had won a gold medal in the Governor’s Cup.
“All grown on property, and it is something we take a lot of pride in,” Lee Hartman said. “We were really excited when we found out.”
Blue Ice wasn’t the only dessert wine that took home the gold this year as CrossKeys’ 2016 Ali d’Oro, made up of vidal blanc and traminette grapes, also took the top honor.
“The dessert [wine] flight was strong this year,” Boyd said.
The Ali d’Oro is aged for one year in neutral oak barrels, a process similarly done at Bluestone Vineyard. The vintage 2017 wine also took home a gold medal during the 2019 Governor’s Cup and was selected for the Governor’s Case in 2018.
Babak Bakhtiar, director of marketing for CrossKeys Vineyards, said the winery was excited to win not only a gold medal, but five silver medals as well.
“I think it showcases what we are all about here,” Bakhtiar said. “We are 100% estate-grown and it shows that.”
Other Valley wineries that received a gold medal included Shenandoah Vineyards in Edinburg and Rockbridge Vineyard in Raphine.
“Shenandoah Valley is coming on strong and always have had a strong representation,” Boyd said. “Bluestone [Vineyard] always does lovely and CrossKeys has been in the case before. All of those wineries should be very proud.”
