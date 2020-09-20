Southbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 255 and 251, will have alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving operations until Oct. 10, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Both north and southbound Interstate 81 between mile markers 256 and 258 both left and right shoulders will be closed around the clock for construction on the new U.S. 11 bridge and other improvements around Exit 257. U.S. 11 will have alternating lane closures day and night around the area today to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. The project is slated to be completed in spring of next year.
Va. 42, John Wayland Highway, will have southbound shoulder closures south of Dayton today to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sign installation.
Va. 257, Briery Branch Road, will have mobile traffic control Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Va. 604, Allman Road, and Va. 924, Briery Branch Road, for pavement marking.
Va. 679, Pleasant Valley Road, will have alternating lane closures Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. between Va. 689, Spaders Church Road, and Va. 680, Oak Ridge Road, for bush removal.
Va. 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will be closed until Oct. 16 between Va. 996, McGaheysville Road, and Va. 642, Cave Hill Road, for bridge work at Stoney Run. A detour will be provided.
-- Staff Report
