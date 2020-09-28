Southbound Interstate 81, between mile marker 255 and 251, will have alternating lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for paving operations until Oct. 10, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Northbound I-81 from mile marker 257 to 259 will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for bridge removal and the left lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for equipment setup and removal. A detour onto the exit 257 ramps will be available.
U.S. 11 will have overnight lane closures by exit 257 Monday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for the removal of the old bridge over I-81.
Va. 42, Harpine Highway, will have alternating lane closures between Va. 753, Kratzer Road, and Va. 1420, Industrial Drive, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 10 for pavement resurfacing.
Va. 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will be closed until Oct. 16 between Va. 996, McGaheysville Road, and Va. 642, Cave Hill Road, for bridge work at Stoney Run. A detour will be provided.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.