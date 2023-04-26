The Virginia United Land Trust is holding its 2023 Virginia Conservation and Greenways Conference at Hotel Madison in Harrisonburg all this week.
VaULT represents a collaboration of conservation efforts across the commonwealth and once a year, members of conservation trusts and other organizations from across the state come together to celebrate milestones in their field of work as a collective group.
Attendees took field trips to different parts of the valley Tuesday, April 25, as part of conference activities. One group visited several production farms in Rockingham and Augusta counties while another toured the Friendly City walking trail. One unique trip was a hike in Shenandoah National Park that visited Tanners Ridge — the largest transfer of private land to SNP in decades. During the hike, attendees were able to learn more about the reasons and processes for making land public, using Tanners Ridge as an example. Wren Frueh, a Bridgewater native who now works as the office manager and program coordinator for the Valley Conservation Council, organized the trip.
"Nature doesn't conform to county borders," remarked Frueh. "The conference gets everyone together at one time to celebrate milestones in conservation."
Tanners Ridge represented a huge milestone in Virginia conservation, as the project to procure the land had been in the works for years and required heavy amounts of cooperation between the park service, landowners and organizations like VCC. Jim Schaberl is the division chief for natural and cultural resources at Shenandoah National Park and has been working in different NPS positions for more than 30 years. He played a key role in the developments of the Tanners Ridge acquisition for the past several years.
"We weren't sure if it was going to happen or not," admitted Schaberl. "It took a lot of different players to help us get to where we are today with these lands."
Schaberl took charge of leading the group on a hike through the newly gained land and spoke on the "backstory" of the project. This hike offered individuals who were involved in the process from behind a desk to see the outcome in person and ask questions about the project from a variety of different perspectives. The property sits on the border of Page County, just north of Elkton and encapsulates a total of 1,000 acres contributed by three different landowners.
Shenandoah National Park Trust put in the initial proposals and found success with landowners who were willing to "sell", a process which took years.
"There's a lot of challenges with being able to donate land to the parks," explained Schaberl.
When a national park is established, it is established by its own law in Congress. Shenandoah has laws stating that no federal funds are allowed to be used to buy land that is added to the park. That's when a grant stemming from the DuPont environmental settlements in 2016 presented itself as an opportunity to acquire the land.
The property itself is a small, open field surrounded by miles of contiguous forest near the peak of Chapman Mountain. Remains of a barn's stone foundation tell of the land's previous use for farming, even though cattle hadn't touched the pasture for generations. In 2008, it was platted to build a subdivision, but after the recession and then the Covid-19 pandemic the owner gave up the venture all together.
Part of the DuPont grant's stipulations required for the land to be in a conservation easement before any funding would be provided, which Valley Conservation Council obtain. Tanners Ridge expanded the existing park boundary west of Big Meadows. A portion of the grant also allocates funds to rid the grounds of invasive species such as Asian Bittersweet and Wavyleaf Basketgrass.
The same process was successfully completed for a plot of land near Brown's Gap in Grottoes earlier in 2019.
"Any [degree of] conservation is important," Frueh stated. "It is [our job to] keep the natural history of the Shenandoah Valley from being paved over."
An official transfer ceremony and ribbon cutting event for Tanners Ridge will be held this May. Since the land was acquired strictly for conservation purposes, it remains closed to public access and park service officials announced that they have no long-term plans for the parcel at this time.
