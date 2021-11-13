The level of misinformation around the vaccine has been on a steady decline since the beginning of the year, said Scott Wilkinson, CEO of AlphaVu, a company contracted by the Virginia Department of Health to monitor misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The only thing I feel absolutely certain in saying is misinformation around the COVID vaccination discussions have been steadily decreasing since the winter and really sort of reached its lowest level about six weeks ago and has been in the lowest level since we started in August 2020,” he said.
VDH first contracted AlphaVu for the work in July 2020 for six to seven months for $67,000, according to Logan Anderson, a VDH public information officer.
VDH and AlphaVu signed another contract in February for $180,000 for a year — or about $15,000 per month, according to the document provided by Anderson.
“What we’re doing is collecting really large, vast amounts of [data] and we’re translating it into metrics that show the trends around how people are thinking and talking about public health issues,” Wilkinson said.
The firm tracts public posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Reddit, according to Wilkinson.
He said anything that’s set to private the firm cannot collect.
“This is all public data,” he said. “There’s no data that we collect that you could not find through your browser.”
Wilkinson said the firm does not seek out specific accounts for flagging, but does work to ensure the public data they are collecting is from Virginia users and relevant to public trust around VDH efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the available vaccines.
“We collect tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of posts everyday,” Wilkinson said.
The data is then compiled by members of AlphaVu’s 12-person workforce divided into three teams — data science, software developers and analysts.
“Are people expressing disagreement with public health recommendations and if so, can we dig in and find what the reasons are and [what] we see as the commonalities are in what they’re saying?” Wilkinson said.
The results are then reported to VDH by three methods — an analytics dashboard VDH staff can access at anytime, notifications if there is something important that needs urgent attention or deeper analysis and an in-depth newsletter sent every Friday.
The information from AlphaVu is then used to craft messaging to answer the public’s questions and reduce misunderstandings about the pandemic or vaccines, according to Suresh Soundararajan, VDH chief information officer.
For example, outlandish claims around what’s in the vaccine, such as microchips, are not outright refuted, but instead proven to be false by accurate data VDH focuses messaging on.
“We don’t want to directly target that misinformation. But what we will do is provide the right information on a repeated basis,” Soundararajan said. “We just go and state the fact.”
Soundararajan and Wilkinson said the misinformation around vaccines peaked in January, right as it was becoming more available. There could be many reasons the disinformation has dwindled over 2021, they said. Part of it could be as more people are vaccinated and more people know others who are vaccinated and some claims can be easily proven false.
“In some regards, I think the differences between urban and rural communities is not as stark as popular perception,” Wilkinson said. “I think there are people who have varying opinions on vaccination in every region in the state and there are common themes to what people think. And those exist in Arlington, Virginia, as well as they do in Rockingham.”
The analysis done by AlphaVu based on public data is not out of the ordinary for the company. Typically, AlphaVu works with state and local agencies to improve their public outreach and understand public sentiment.
“Obviously, in a pandemic environment, there’s incredible, important public outreach information efforts,” Wilkinson said.
Soundararajan said the public data AlphaVu reviews helps VDH improve its messaging and does not cross the line into privacy violations.
“I think it’s got its value,” Soundararajan said. “And it has a place as long as we don’t touch anybody’s privacy, which this doesn’t.”
Government propaganda.
