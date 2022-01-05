The Virginia Department of Health is urging people showing no signs of COVID-19 to stop buying at-home testing kits so people who need them can get them.
With high levels of community transmission of COVID-19 straining health systems, testing kits and appointments are hard to come by, resulting in lengthy wait times at mass testing clinics, including one Tuesday at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg.
The surge in demand for testing is due to various factors, including the highly transmissible omicron variant, increased travel and holiday gatherings paired with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, Laurie Forlano, deputy director of the VDH Office of Epidemiology, said on a call with media Tuesday.
“I think the combination of the demand, the holiday season, travel and gathering, supply issues on the antigen side, which then pushed people to PCR testing, it was just kind of a perfect storm,” Forlano said.
If you have had COVID-19 in the last three months and recovered and are exposed to COVID-19 again and not showing symptoms, you don’t need to get tested, she said.
Some VDH tests ordered weeks and months ago still have not arrived, she said.
“Many of those orders have just not been fulfilled due to national issues with supply,” she said.
VDH has been working on ways to get more tests to rural areas like Page County, where there are fewer pharmacies and other avenues to obtain COVID-19 tests, according to Forlano.
Most testing is done through the private sector, while VDH focuses on community testing events, Forlano said.
One such example is a partnership with some library systems across the commonwealth, she said.
VDH “supplies local libraries that elect to participate in the program with at-home antigen testing kits. Libraries request the number of kits based on community need,” Jordi Shelton, a spokesperson with the Central Shenandoah Health District, said in an email. “The kits are free for libraries and free for the community. The user will be guided by trained proctors, who assist with the testing process. Individuals need a photo ID and an internet-connected device with a camera and microphone to use the test.”
Late last month, President Joe Biden announced a plan to deploy 500 million free testing kits to the public. Forlano, however, said it has not been determined how those tests would be delivered.
VDH has an “adequate” supply of polymerase chain reaction testing, commonly known as PCR, and lab capacity, she said.
“We really want to emphasize and encourage hospital emergency medical services for medical emergencies,” she said.
Those seeking nonemergency care should call primary care doctors or visit an urgent care clinic, she said.
There were 51 testing clinics scheduled statewide this week, which Monday’s snow could have impacted, according to Forlano.
The best day to get tested is five days after exposure, but between the third and fifth day is ideal, she said.
“Even if you do not have have symptoms and your COVID-19 test is negative after exposure we’d still recommend people monitor their symptoms for 10 days and follow any quarantine recommendations as appropriate,” Forlano said.
VDH has bought test kits for homeless shelters, jails, free clinics, nursing homes, libraries and K-12 schools.
“Vaccines will remain a focus on VDH,” she said.
There are “active conversations” on how to increase community testing events, according to Forlano.
She said VDH is working with health departments to ensure they have enough resources to meet demand for tests.
“I think you’ll start seeing the results of that over the next coming days and weeks,” Forlano said.
Last week, Sentara RMH Medical Center again asked residents of the city and county to get vaccinated to reduce the “longer wait times than normal” the hospital and other emergency departments in the area are dealing with, according to a Wednesday press release.
Statewide, unvaccinated people were hospitalized at four times the rate of vaccinated people and only 1.4% of the nearly 5.7 million vaccinated Virginians have tested positive for the virus, while only 0.0162% of those vaccinated have died from the virus, according to the most recent data from VDH.
COVID-19 is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the VDH.
Nearly 300 Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents have died from the virus — 182 in the county and 116 in the city, according to the most recent data from VDH.
