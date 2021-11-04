COVID-19 vaccinations are now open to 5- to 11-year-olds, and the state will receive 337,000 doses by Tuesday, according to Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator.
He said most of the doses will go to areas with higher vaccine uptake since they are likely to be used by families in those areas first. The state does not expect demand to outpace supply as vaccines are first made available to the children, according to Avula.
The doses for younger children are smaller than for those 12 and older, and are also free, he said.
“While most kids who get [COVID] are not going to get [severe issues], it’s not a completely harmless disease process, and even in the state of Virginia alone, since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve had just shy of 1,000 kids hospitalized and sadly we’ve lost 10 of those children,” Avula said. “So, there is still clear benefit to keeping our kids safe.”
Between the end of June and end of August, as COVID-19 numbers in low-vaccination rate areas grew, there was a five-fold increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to the virus, according to Avula.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration conducted a “thorough review” of smaller dose vaccines for children 5 to 11 years old. Vaccines are already available for free for those 12 and up.
The data from the review “clearly pointed to a benefit to the individual, a benefit to the community because we know that younger kids also drive a lot of community spread, so vaccinations of 5- to 11-year-olds will limit the overall degree of spread that we see,” Avula said.
The vaccines reduce hospitalizations and deaths in those who contract the virus, but the less people are vaccinated, the more likely the virus is to find someone who is susceptible.
It takes up to 14 days for symptoms of the virus to appear, and it is most dangerous for the elderly and those with high blood pressure, diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
About one-fourth of Rockingham County’s deaths from COVID-19 have happened in the last roughly six weeks, according to data from VDH.
Since Sept. 17, 38 county residents have died from the virus.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 157 county residents and 104 city residents have died from the virus.
For children who don’t like going to the doctor or getting shots, it’s “really [about] helping them understand they’re getting vaccinated to help protect other people is really important,” Avula said.
Another bonus of the vaccine, he said, is that it will help to keep schoolchildren in classrooms more.
There is also the possibility of vaccination opportunities for kids at schools, according to Avula.
“We have been engaging with school systems over the last few months, keeping them in the loop and preparing them for this reality of vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds,” he said.
The schools have had a lot to juggle during COVID and may not have the personnel or want to give up instructional time to do in-person vaccinations, according to Avula. He said he will meet with superintendents later this week to discuss possibilities for clinics, but the Richmond school system, for example, is “motivated” to do such events.
“We’re looking at models where we can set a schedule of clinics after hours or on weekends at school sites,” he said.
VDH will release new communication materials about the vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 later this week, according to Avula.
“As we’ve seen at every step of the vaccine rollout, it comes back to trusted messages and trusted voices,” he said. “This is a big part of why we leaned heavily into pediatricians, because we know for families pediatricians have that trusted voice.”
Avula said the same goes for family pharmacists, where vaccines can also be obtained for free.
In other vaccine news, VDH is partnering with Dollar General to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations inside stores across the state. One of the first stores is the Dollar General on West Main Street in Stanley, where vaccines were offered Wednesday and will be offered again on Nov. 10 between 2 and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.