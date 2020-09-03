Since work outlined in the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan started getting underway more than a year ago, the Virginia Department of Transportation launched a new website to give a glimpse into projects slated for the next 10 to 15 years.
Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT’s Staunton District, said the website, improve81.org, launched on July 24 and provides information on planned improvements, work underway and completed projects, as well as an interactive map to show where projects are located along the corridor.
“It’s for people who are curious as to what has been happening in the past year,” he said. “It keeps them up to date on what’s going on.”
Through the website, visitors can see a breakdown of all seven infrastructure improvements and where they fall in each district along I-81, such as the Bristol, Salem and Staunton districts.
Areas of work being done along the corridor include lane widening, acceleration and deceleration extensions, curve improvement, additional truck-climbing lanes, auxiliary lanes, shoulder widening and operational improvements.
Slack said VDOT began working on the website last fall, and the idea was to provide a website separate from VDOT’s.
“We wanted it to be a one-stop shop with things people needed to know,” he said.
Three main goals went into creating the website — to be able to see where the $2.2 billion in proposed improvements was going, provide traffic information and give residents a way to be involved.
Under the interactive corridor map, visitors can select between the Bristol, Salem or Staunton districts, see where projects have been outlined in that area and get information as to when construction is expected to take place, how much the project will cost and the exact location of the project.
In the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area, five projects are slated to start in 2024. Projects include lane widening between Exits 243 and 248, adding a northbound and southbound truck-climbing lane in Weyers Cave and extending the deceleration and acceleration southbound lanes at the Mount Sidney rest area.
In total, projects located within the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area are estimated to cost anywhere from $405 million to $563 million.
Slack said that since construction in the area is three years away, there were still projects being done throughout the corridor and projects have not been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When projects are getting ready to be started, he said, preliminary design plans will be shared with the public before construction starts.
“We will need community partnership to do things right,” Slack said. “We want to make sure people know things are happening.”
