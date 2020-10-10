Both northbound and southbound Interstate 81 will have overnight mobile lane closures Sunday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. for inspection of pavement markers.
From mile marker 241 to 238 on southbound I-81, the right lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. until Thursday for pavement patching.
Also on I-81, the southbound lane's right shoulder from mile marker 245 to 244 will be closed today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pipe repairs.
Northbound and southbound I-81 from mile marker 257 to 259, including Exit 257, will be closed overnight 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday and both north- and southbound shoulders will be closed around the clock.
U.S. 11, Valley Pike, will have alternating lane closures around I-81 Exit 257 Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and during weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for paving operations as part of the bridge replacement project.
The westbound and eastbound right lanes of U.S. 33, East Market Street in the city, will be closed just west of the I-81 interchange Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
On Spotswood Trail, U.S. 33, both the east- and westbound right lanes will be closed between Va. 634, Sapling Ridge Road, and Va. 624, Mill Lane, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and brief closures are possible between 10 and 11 a.m. or 1 and 2 p.m.
The southbound right shoulder of Va. 42, Harpine Highway, just north of Va. 809, Trissels Road, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 24 for sign installation work.
Lee Street in Broadway, Va. 259, will have flaggers control traffic west of Main Street, Va. 42, today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for inspection of the Linville Creek bridge.
Also on Va. 259, traffic will be delayed at the intersection with U.S. 11, Valley Pike, Sunday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as part of the bridge replacement project.
Va. 991, Jacob Burner Drive, will be closed until Friday between Va. 996, McGaheysville Road, and Va. 642, Cave Hill Road, for bridge work at Stoney Run. A detour will be provided.
