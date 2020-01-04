For five years, Chad Moore, of Mount Crawford, has gotten out of his Virginia Department of Transportation truck to change tires and charge batteries for broken-down cars on the shoulders of Interstates 81, 66 and 64.
“You’re putting your life in the hands of strangers and the driving public,” he said with a knowing grin. “When you think about this, it’s pretty serious.”
He’s with VDOT’s Safety Service Patrol — a service that expanded on July 1 as the I-81 improvements bill passed by the last General Assembly session went into effect.
In July, Virginia Transportation Secretary Shannon Valentine said the expansion of the patrol would result in a reduction of 450 accidents and six million hours of delays, according to VDOT records.
The services of the safety patrol are free, but drivers must sign a waiver before the patrol can work on the car, Moore said.
Previously, Moore and his fellow safety operators would work 12-hour shifts, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Since July, there are two shifts, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. then from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., on top of an increased number of routes.
The eight patrol routes cover an average of 26 miles each of the first 31 miles of I-66 starting in Middleton, 49 miles of I-64, and 148 miles of I-81.
“It is kind of complex,” Dave Covington, the program director for the I-81 improvements, said of the expansion of the safety patrols. “Basically [there are] more trucks, more people, more hours, more routes.”
The primary role of the safety crews is to keep traffic moving on I-81 by getting travelers out of harm’s way.
“On average, on all of our routes, we’ve gotten reports of crashes seven minutes earlier than with the previous resources,” Covington said.
To put those seven minutes in perspective, there are parts of I-81 where a lane being closed has an adverse economic impact of up to $15,000 for every quarter hour vehicles cannot use a lane, according to Covington.
Other improvements on I-81 have already begun or have been completed, such as new chevrons in Shenandoah County and new truck lanes in the New River Valley, according to Covington.
There has also been an expansion of the safety patrols in Botetourt County, where the installation of chevrons saw a reduction in accidents by 30 to 40% in a particularly hazardous area, he said.
“I’m really hoping to see a 20 to 30% reduction in crashes, which would demonstrate a good return on investment on those signs,” Covington said of the Shenandoah chevrons.
And these are only the tip of the iceberg.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes,” Covington said.
In 2020, there will be construction on five ramps further north in Frederick County and the Winchester area, Covington said. Bids for that project go out later this month with construction beginning in the spring.
Most large capital projects for I-81 are still years away, he said.
“These are big projects and they are complex,” Covington said. “It’s going to require a lot of engineering before we can hire a contractor before we can start turning dirt.”
In February, VDOT will begin design procurement for the widening to three lanes for the stretch of I-81 between Exit 243 and 248.
And along stretches such as through Harrisonburg, safety patrol members help keep tabs on issues on the highway that may go unnoticed or unreported, such as damaged guardrails, Moore said.
“We’re like eyes on the ground for VDOT,” he said.
The job is perilous, especially when drivers do not heed the “Move Over” law, Moore said. The law was enacted in 2002 and requires drivers to move over one lane for stationary vehicles with blinking amber, red or blue lights, if there are four lanes, otherwise to slow down when passing, according to the online Virginia Legislative Information System.
The safety patrol can be reached by dialing #77 during service hours.
“You don’t know how dangerous it is until you’re stopped and get out of your car seven feet from tractor trailers going 75 miles an hour,” Moore said. “If you’ve never been beside it, it’ll scare the hell out of you.”
