For more than a year, the Virginia Department of Transportation has been looking to improve travel conditions on part of U.S. 33 in Rockingham County. After receiving input through an online survey, assessing more than 2,400 responses and formulating recommendations, the next phase in improving the corridor is moving forward.
As of Monday, VDOT has launched a second online survey to gather public input on proposed solutions to the corridor. The survey will be accessible until Oct. 18.
The focus area for the survey is U.S. 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton.
Brad Reed, assistant Staunton district planner for VDOT, said the purpose of the second survey is to gather feedback on proposed recommendations created based on responses from the first survey.
“These are recommendations that are sort of charting a course for the future,” he said.
The study is being completed to identify solutions to improve mobility and safety along the corridor into the year 2040. The study is being conducted through VDOT’s Arterial Preservation Program, which seeks to “identify ways to ensure safety and preserve the capacity of the commonwealth’s arterial highway network without wide-scale roadway widening,” according to a press release.
The first survey, which was conducted from Feb. 15 to March 15, asked respondents to rank six issues of importance — traffic backup and congestion, roadway features, access management, pedestrian and bicycle safety, vehicular safety and access to public transit. Of the responses, traffic and vehicular safety were the top ranked priorities.
More than half of all respondents said they traveled the corridor daily, with the main reason being for work or shopping. Roughly 60% of respondents said they lived along U.S. 33.
Keywords frequently made in written comments regarding the corridor included speed and adding or extending a turn lane.
All responses were included in a data-driven analysis of existing conditions, which helped identify recommendations to improve the corridor. In the second survey, Reed said the recommendations focus on nine intersections — Stone Spring Road, the entrance to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird Drive, McGaheysville Road, Island Ford Road, Resort Drive, Old Spotswood Trail and the entrance to Spotswood High School.
The intersections identified for improvements received the largest amount of input from the first survey and were noted as high congestion areas.
Reed said the goal is to reduce the number of conflict points along U.S. 33, which can be done by enhancing signage and installing rumble strips. Other recommendations include improving and installing traffic signals and constructing various northbound left-turn lanes.
The estimated completion costs for the nine recommended improvements range from $20.7 million to $27.7 million, according to the survey.
Those who complete the second survey will be asked to prioritize the nine recommended areas of improvement to determine what projects should be done first, Reed said.
“We are taking everything to heart,” he said. “This is a super crucial part of the process.”
The U.S. 33 corridor survey can be accessed on VDOT’s website under Staunton projects. Comments will also be accepted by phone at 540-332-2266 and email at brad.reed@vdot.virginia.gov.
