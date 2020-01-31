GROTTOES — When Ron Fahrney goes to sit in a recliner at his home north of Grottoes, his 80-pound, black and white service dog, Marshall, is never far behind.
But it took more than 55 years for Fahrney, a Vietnam War veteran, to receive the Bronze Star that he earned while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.
“I was just completely overwhelmed because I didn’t think I’d ever get it,” he said.
American soldiers receive the Bronze Star for heroics during combat, and it was in the pitch black of night — more than half a century ago and half the world away — Fahrney earned his.
Fahrney joined the Army on Dec. 27, 1965, after being drafted. Roughly a year later, he was stationed about 20 miles from Saigon near the Cambodian border as a member of the 25th Infantry Division, known as the “Wolfhounds.”
For 10 months and 22 days, he lived and fought in the conflict that lasted roughly two decades and where nearly 60,000 Americans died and over 300,000 were wounded.
“We were already supposed to be off the line,” he said. “You were only supposed to be on the line for six months.”
“But they were so short of troops that they were pulling us off guard duty from the perimeter and sent us off on nighttime ambush.”
Their lieutenant was already wounded, so instead Fahrney and roughly 20 other men were led into the fray by a sergeant.
“He opened up fire about 1,100 meters away from where we was at and the only thing able to reach that far is a machine gun,” Fahrney said. “He just gave our position away so they knew exactly where we were.”
Viet Cong soldiers threw mortars with the detonators off at Fahrney and his comrades by hand from tunnels and Fahrney and his comrades took fire from roughly 3:30 to 6 a.m.
Fahrney, though wounded, helped to save lives during the engagement, but more than one-third of the men who set off on the ambush did not return. Many others, like him, were wounded.
He was brought back to a tent hospital, where field medics operated on him to remove shrapnel from his body.
It was then he was told of the medals he qualified for, such as the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Fahrney said he could not remember who, but he said a sergeant or a lieutenant told him they would put in the paperwork for the Bronze Star.
A week later, he was back in the United States, getting treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., while almost all of his belongings remained in Vietnam — even his dog tags.
“I got somebody else’s stuff — boots that was too big for me — I had quite a bit of film, but I didn’t get none of that,” he said.
However, he did receive a slew of other awards, such as his Purple Heart, given to soldiers wounded in combat, though he can’t remember exactly when or where he received it.
Fast forward some decades, and Fahrney has a wife, Pat, who he met while both worked at Columbia Gas, children, taxes — the beat of life continues.
Today, Ron Fahrney is in the early stages of Parkinson’s and has faced other health problems due to his service in Vietnam and proximity to Agent Orange — a chemical used by American forces to kill foliage during the conflict.
Around 2000, the couple reached out to the office of then-U.S. Rep. Bob Goodlatte to find out how they could follow up on the left-hanging Bronze Star.
After getting the paperwork from Goodlatte’s office, they filled it out and sent it off to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Mo., and waited.
And waited.
The paperwork reached the center and staff reviewed documents to make sure that Fahrney’s request was accurate and that he met the requirements for the award.
A spokesperson for the National Archives, the government body that manages national historical documents and runs the National Personnel Records Center, could not be reached for comment. Staff from the National Personnel Records Center could not be reached either.
Nearly two decades later, in spring 2019, it was confirmed that Fahrney deservedly would finally be getting his Bronze Star.
But the Fahrneys remained hesitant to celebrate until they saw it, as they were told it would take roughly half a year to be sent to them.
Lo and behold, a package comes in the mail during October and in it a Bronze Star. Pat Fahrney starts thinking about how to make the moment as memorable as possible.
So Pat planned a surprise ceremony at the Rion-Bowman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 632 in Harrisonburg.
“He would say ‘I told you — I’m never going to get em’ and I was having trouble keeping a straight face,” she said.
The holidays provided the perfect cover-up as the Fahrneys’ children and grandchild, along with extended family, came to town.
“They told me we was going with the kids to see Santa Claus so I tried to get out of it,” Ron Fahrney said with a laugh.
On Dec. 21, Fahrney finally held in his hand the Bronze Star he earned, surrounded by friends, family and fellow veterans.
Now, all the Fahrneys have left to do is ensure that Ron’s official service records, kept on a document called a DD Form 214, include his receiving a Bronze Star.
And for fellow veterans seeking awards they deserve, but where paperwork and promises may have been lost in the chaos of conflict, Ron Fahrney has a simple message.
“I’d tell them not to give up,” he said. “There’s always hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.