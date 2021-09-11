In Chicago, Angie Nolt was sitting in a familiar chair Friday afternoon.

The pilot was in the cockpit of a United Airlines airplane, on layover before a flight to Fort Myers, Fla. From there, she's making the trip to Dulles International Airport where her husband, Jay, will pick her up.

The pair of U.S. military veterans will then drive to the Shenandoah Valley before mounting bikes for yet another journey this morning — a miles-long ride to raise money for combat veterans battling trauma through Boulder Crest Retreat called the Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes.

Nolt, 42, grew up in coal country, specifically a small town called Pine Grove in central Pennsylvania. She joined the U.S. Army in 1997 as a senior in high school at the age of 17 — the culmination of a life-long dream.

"I always wanted to be a helicopter pilot ever since I was a little girl," she said.

While she was in the Army, the nation was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.

Terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners. Two crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; another slammed into the Pentagon in the northern Virginia. The passengers in the fourth fought for control of the hijacked airplane and it crashed in Somerset County — 157 miles from Nolt's hometown.

In total, 2,996 people were killed and over 6,000 were injured.

"I remember the day vividly and it changed everything about how we travel now, our security, all of it, but mostly I couldn't believe it when it happened, actually what was going on," Nolt said.

Fellow United Airlines pilot, then-Marine Corps pilot, Adam Bush had just gotten back from a mission when he saw the news footage of the first attack on the twin towers and then saw the second plane fly into the second tower while he was stationed in Turkey.

He said there was a desire to do something from the soldiers, but not to jump to conclusions and assume it was Saddam Hussein, the ruler of Iraq.

"We all joined because we wanted to fight bad guys and preserve American ideals and take it to the enemy whoever it was," said Bush, 49, of Chapel Hill N.C. "I know a lot of people joined the military after that in response because they wanted to do what they could."

Bush's wife was pregnant with their daughter, whose birth he would narrowly be present for two month and three days later. However, he was not able to spend much time with her and his wife because deployment scheduling was six months over and then six months back. Training while at home for certification was rigorous and regular.

"You were gone even when you were home," he said.

Over the course of the War on Terror, Bush took part in numerous air missions over Iraq and Afghanistan and served a forward air controller with infantry, where he and other soldiers had to exchange fire with enemies.

"I saw some stuff I wish I could unsee, of course," he said.

He retired from the Marine Corps in 2014 and is still thankful everyday for his wife and family, as well as coming back safe from deployment when others didn't.

"I've tried to avoid thinking about that. It honestly put me in a bad place, just thinking about how I just feel fortunate, I guess," Bush said. "You can only hope that what they died for was worth it in the long run and they didn't die in vain."

Another U.S. military pilot who saw the second plane hit the the second tower was Steve Vaughters, 55, of Winchester.

He, like fellow United Airlines pilots Bush and Nolt, will also be doing the bike ride fundraiser to remember the dead through the Valley today.

Vaughters had been part of the Air Force in the international guard segment, a reserve corps, since November 1990. Eight years later, he began working with United Airlines while remaining part of the guard.

He remembers rushing to the kitchen after his wife told him of the first tower being struck on Sept. 11, 2001.

"As I stood there, I watched [United Airlines Flight 175] go into the north tower, I knew everything was going to change," he said.

Neighbors knew Vaughters flew for United and flocked to his home to see if he was OK.

"From my perspective, what had happened with the military and our international involvement, such as Vietnam was always something far away," Vaughters said. "Now we're here and conflict was coming home to the United States and the horror and the emotions that go along with that, the anger, the desire for revenge, the want to understand why this happened."

Airline travel had already been down since the Dot-com bubble burst, but the attacks caused more contraction in the industry, putting many United workers out of a job, according to Vaughters.

"A lot of us guys, especially the pilots with side jobs, the guards and reserve, went out almost full-time to support our country and that's what I did," he said.

Vaughters flew long C5 Galaxy aircraft on active duty for a year and half transporting military supplies to the Middle East. He also worked on air defense communications around Washington D.C. to ensure another attack like 9/11 would not succeed, and in Germany integrating reserve personnel into active duty roles.

"It just kind of blows my mind that 20 years has gone by," Vaughters said.

He said sometimes he worries about how divided the country is these days, but remains hopeful.

Bush agreed and said a unity in a nation is a strong deterrent to its enemies. 

"I wish during these times our country wouldn't be so polarized," he said.

Everyone can do their part to making the country stronger, safer and better, according to Bush.

"We serve our country by being good parents, being good citizens, being hard workers, contributing to society, being the best that you can," he said.

From her spot in the cockpit in Chicago, Nolt reflected on her service.

Three years after 9/11, Nolt graduated from flight school. She was deployed in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, flew military staff throughout the Middle East served in South America.

It was in these tours, she said she was reminded just how lucky Americans are.

"Having seen all these austere places and the liberties these people don't have, it's so nice to appreciate and realize here in the United States, we are the most amazing country in the world," Nolt said.

And today, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, those who have lost their lives in ensuring conflicts will continue to be remembered by those across the nation and those riding in the Valley to raise funds, according to Nolt.

"It's such a great cause, riding for the veterans, riding to remember the ones we lost in 9/11 and our friends we lost overseas," she said. "We were the lucky ones to come home and I want to remember the families and those they have lost."

Contact Ian Munro at 574-6278 or imunro@dnronline.com. Follow Ian on Twitter @iamIanMunro

