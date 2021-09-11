Angie Nolt, an Army veteran who was on active duty during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, is now a United Airlines pilot and will be in the Shenandoah Valley today for the Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes.
Steve Vaughters lands a United Airlines B777 at Hong Kong International Airport in 2019. Vaughters was a United Airlines pilot in September of 2001.
In Chicago, Angie Nolt was sitting in a familiar chair Friday afternoon.
The pilot was in the cockpit of a United Airlines airplane, on layover before a flight to Fort Myers, Fla. From there, she's making the trip to Dulles International Airport where her husband, Jay, will pick her up.
The pair of U.S. military veterans will then drive to the Shenandoah Valley before mounting bikes for yet another journey this morning — a miles-long ride to raise money for combat veterans battling trauma through Boulder Crest Retreat called the Valley Veterans Ride for Heroes.
Nolt, 42, grew up in coal country, specifically a small town called Pine Grove in central Pennsylvania. She joined the U.S. Army in 1997 as a senior in high school at the age of 17 — the culmination of a life-long dream.
"I always wanted to be a helicopter pilot ever since I was a little girl," she said.
While she was in the Army, the nation was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001.
Terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners. Two crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; another slammed into the Pentagon in the northern Virginia. The passengers in the fourth fought for control of the hijacked airplane and it crashed in Somerset County — 157 miles from Nolt's hometown.
In total, 2,996 people were killed and over 6,000 were injured.
"I remember the day vividly and it changed everything about how we travel now, our security, all of it, but mostly I couldn't believe it when it happened, actually what was going on," Nolt said.
Fellow United Airlines pilot, then-Marine Corps pilot, Adam Bush had just gotten back from a mission when he saw the news footage of the first attack on the twin towers and then saw the second plane fly into the second tower while he was stationed in Turkey.
He said there was a desire to do something from the soldiers, but not to jump to conclusions and assume it was Saddam Hussein, the ruler of Iraq.
"We all joined because we wanted to fight bad guys and preserve American ideals and take it to the enemy whoever it was," said Bush, 49, of Chapel Hill N.C. "I know a lot of people joined the military after that in response because they wanted to do what they could."
Airline travel had already been down since the Dot-com bubble burst, but the attacks caused more contraction in the industry, putting many United workers out of a job, according to Vaughters.
"A lot of us guys, especially the pilots with side jobs, the guards and reserve, went out almost full-time to support our country and that's what I did," he said.
Vaughters flew long C5 Galaxy aircraft on active duty for a year and half transporting military supplies to the Middle East. He also worked on air defense communications around Washington D.C. to ensure another attack like 9/11 would not succeed, and in Germany integrating reserve personnel into active duty roles.
"It just kind of blows my mind that 20 years has gone by," Vaughters said.
He said sometimes he worries about how divided the country is these days, but remains hopeful.
Bush agreed and said a unity in a nation is a strong deterrent to its enemies.
"I wish during these times our country wouldn't be so polarized," he said.
Everyone can do their part to making the country stronger, safer and better, according to Bush.
"We serve our country by being good parents, being good citizens, being hard workers, contributing to society, being the best that you can," he said.
From her spot in the cockpit in Chicago, Nolt reflected on her service.
Three years after 9/11, Nolt graduated from flight school. She was deployed in Iraq in 2009 and 2010, flew military staff throughout the Middle East served in South America.
It was in these tours, she said she was reminded just how lucky Americans are.
"Having seen all these austere places and the liberties these people don't have, it's so nice to appreciate and realize here in the United States, we are the most amazing country in the world," Nolt said.
And today, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, those who have lost their lives in ensuring conflicts will continue to be remembered by those across the nation and those riding in the Valley to raise funds, according to Nolt.
"It's such a great cause, riding for the veterans, riding to remember the ones we lost in 9/11 and our friends we lost overseas," she said. "We were the lucky ones to come home and I want to remember the families and those they have lost."
