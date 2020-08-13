Over the past 10 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization has lost about 40,000 members a year, according to the group’s statistics.
Now, with roughly 1.1 million members, the organization continues to strive to bring more, younger veterans into its ranks.
“The majority of our members are still the Vietnam veterans,” said Hal Roesch, the commander in chief of the nationwide organization and a Hampton Roads resident, while on a visit to the VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632 in Harrisonburg on Wednesday afternoon. Roesch is a veteran of Desert Storm.
To be eligible to join the VFW, a veteran must have served in a war, campaign or expedition in hostile waters or foreign soil, according to the VFW’s website.
“There’s a 20-year gap from Vietnam to Desert Storm,” Roesch said. The scale of the conflicts made many veterans eligible, while there were many years between Vietnam and the Gulf War where only a small number of veterans met the VFWs eligibility requirements, impacting membership, according to Roesch.
That means most of the VFW’s members are in their 60s, 70s and even their 80s, according to Roesch.
He said the organization, the largest combat veterans organization, works to be a source of strength for veterans, whether helping to navigate benefits and health care or offering emotional and mental support.
“There is a rise in the younger members,” Roesch said. “But what we’re finding is the mindset of the newer eligible veterans is much different” than older members.
Many younger veterans are juggling responsibilities older veterans may not have, such as young families, college and even multiple jobs, according to Roesch.
“Time is at a premium for” younger veterans, he said.
Roesch said younger members still show up reliably for service projects and stay for as long as the project demands.
However, “they don’t want to come to two-hour meetings in smoke-filled bars,” he said. He added that the stereotype of smoke-filled bars is also inaccurate because only around a third of VFW posts have a bar or canteen at all.
Roesch said the issue is not one posts should sneeze at.
“I’ve traveled all around the world talking to service members and the very first thing that turns them off of any organization that has a canteen or a membership is smoking” indoors, Roesch said, as many younger veterans do not smoke.
He said the second most common reason service members express hesitancy to join a VFW post is feeling unable to bring their families to posts or events.
“I only have 24 hours in a day, so if I am going to be part of an organization I have to be able to include my family,” Roesch said of the younger veterans’ mindset.
Access to Wi-Fi is also another common concern of younger veterans, according to Roesch. He said this is more often an issue for rural VFW posts than urban posts.
“And it’s for several reasons, one is the availability and two is the makeup of the post,” Roesch said in reference to older members not being interested in setting up Wi-Fi or wanting to pay for it if no current members would use it.
Beginning on Jan. 1, the Rion-Bowman Post will prohibit smoking inside, according to Michael Angel Nicolas, the post’s commanding officer. Instead, smokers will be able to smoke outside while still having drinks, Nicolas said.
Nicolas said he thinks the change will help draw more younger members. The post, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, has also had Wi-Fi for around three years, he said.
“This is an example of exactly what has to be done in this organization,” Roesch said about VFW Rion-Bowman’s changes.
Ken Wiseman, a 36-year-old veteran of counter-drug operations in South America, said it was a Vietnam veteran who first mentored him and brought him into the VFW.
“It literally started with just ‘Hey, excuse me. I see you’re in uniform. Have you been overseas anywhere?’ and now I’m standing in here talking to you,” Wiseman, of Staunton, said.
He said the fact that the group also “fights for veterans” was another draw into the organization. In his positions within the group, he helped over 200 veterans claim over $8 million worth in monthly support checks that they deserved.
“People say the organization is dying,” Wiseman said. “Virginia’s not. Virginia VFW has seen five years [of] straight growth and we’re also seeing new VFW posts.”
New posts are forming in places including Lynchburg and Salem, which have had posts shut in recent years, according to Wiseman.
In sitting and talking with veterans of different conflicts from different generations, he said, he finds they have much in common, such as dealing with the M35, a two and a half ton truck commonly called the “Deuce and Half” that has seen service for decades.
“The biggest thing is I was mentored, I was taught things, introduced to things,” Wiseman said. “We did meetings. They took me out and we did programs.”
And Roesch said the organization, by being as inclusive as possible, can continue its mission to care for all veterans who have seen combat.
“Those front doors are open to every eligible veteran. We will not tolerate any discrimination or harassment within our ranks of the VFW,” Roesch said. “I don’t care who you are, what color skin you are, what religion, what age, what sexual orientation — if you signed that blank check and you served our country on foreign soil and are eligible to join this organization, you are welcome to join.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.