United State Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Virginia, announced Friday that more than $94.5 million in federal funding to support access to safe and affordable housing was coming to Virginia.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and was awarded through four grant programs: the Community Development Block Grant program, the HOME Investment Partnerships, the Emergency Solutions Grants and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS.
Harrisonburg was one of the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant program, receiving a grant of $534,269 to provide decent housing and a suitable living environment.
“We are very glad to see nearly $95 million dollars go towards supporting access to affordable housing for folks with the highest need in localities throughout Virginia,” said the Senators in a press release. “We will continue fighting for grant opportunities that help promote accessible housing in the Commonwealth, including the Community Development Block Grant Program, which the President has proposed eliminating in next year’s budget.”
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.