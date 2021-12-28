November home sales in the commonwealth amounted to $5.3 billion — an increase of 9.9% from last year, according to data released on Dec. 20 by the Virginia Realtors.
At the same time, there were roughly 25% fewer homes for sale at the end of November this year compared to last, according to the association’s most recent home sales report.
However, the number of homes for sale in November increased by less than 4%, illustrating the climbing prices for homes in Virginia.
In November, 12,134 homes were sold in Virginia — 434 more than the same month last year.
“Prior to this increase, sales activity had been slower than last year for two straight months. It is possible that more buyers are looking to jump into the market before interest rates rise more,” the report said.
It is anticipated by many economists and other economic experts that interest rates will rise more in 2022 after hovering around 3% or lower for the last year or so.
“The uptick this month could also reflect buyers who may have resumed their home searches following the uncertainty caused by the widespread Delta variant surge in late summer and early fall. Total sales in November were down 4.1% from October, which is typical for this time of year,” the report said.
In the Valley, home sales in 2021 from the beginning of the year to November were up the most in Harrisonburg and Staunton.
Home sales in those cities are up by 20% or more compared to the same time period last year, while sales were up by as much as 10% in the counties of Rockingham, Augusta and Page, according to the data.
Waynesboro and the counties of Shenandoah and Frederick were the only localities in the central and northern Shenandoah Valley that had the same level of home sales or less between January and November of this year compared to the same period last year, according to the data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.