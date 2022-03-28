The commonwealth's unemployment rate dropped slightly last month as nonfarm payroll employment in the state increased by 21,300, according to Friday data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
In February, there were 4.01 million people employed in nonfarm work in Virginia — up by 111,900 since February 2021, according to VEC data.
Between January and February this year, employment in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area grew by 1,900 to 70,100, according to VEC data.
This is nearly 4,000 more positions than were in the area in February 2021, when employment was at 66,300 in the combined metro area job market, according to VEC data.
In February 2020, the last full month before the effects of the pandemic on consumer demand and the shutdown of businesses and schools, employment was at 70,900.
The local area had the fourth highest employment growth in the state between January and February. Employment in the Northern Virginia metropolitan area grew by 12,500 positions between the year's first two months, while employment in Richmond grew by 4,300, while the Hampton Roads area saw employment increase by 2,800, according to VEC data.
Employment figures in Harrisonburg and Rockingham grew every month between June and December, as 3,500 jobs were created. In December, employment stayed steady at 70,100 positions, but followed an annual trend of falling in January before picking back up in February.
Statewide, the number of unemployed shrank by 3,330 and the labor force grew by 14,138 to 4.29 million, according to VEC data.
“With a 3.2% unemployment rate in February, Virginia continues to outperform most states,” Caren Merrick, Virginia secretary of commerce and trade, said in a Friday press release. “The number of employed residents grew while our labor force rose significantly last month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.