Virginia’s three-day sales tax holiday begins Friday.
It starts at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs until 11:59 p.m. Sunday. During that time, shoppers will be able to buy qualifying school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Star and Water Sense products without paying state sales tax.
This includes in-store purchases as well as online shopping and will result in savings between 5.3% and 7% off the total cost, according to tax.virginia.gov.
Qualified school supplies should cost $20 or less per item, while clothing should cost $100 or less per item.
“School supply” means an item that is commonly used by a student in a course of study. For purposes of the sales tax holiday, the term does not include computers.
“Clothing” means any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear. For purposes of the sales tax holiday, clothing does not include sporting equipment or footwear designed primarily for athletic activity or protective use and not usually considered appropriate for everyday wear.
Portable generators should be less than $1,000, gas-powered chainsaws less than $350, chainsaw accessories less than $60 and other specified hurricane preparedness items less than $60.
Qualifying Energy Star and Water Sense products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use should be less than $2,500 per item. These items can include air conditioners, ceiling fans, dehumidifiers, washing machines, bathroom sink faucets, shower heads, toilets and more.
Find a full list of qualified and exempt items, visit tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.
