Funding to cover water and sewer bills is available to those who have experienced "economic hardship" during the pandemic, according to a Friday press release from Harrisonburg city staff.
Residential, commercial and non-residential customers can apply for help with bills dated between March 1 and Dec. 30.
An application form is available at www.HarrisonburgVa.Gov/Public-Utilities and questions about the funding can be answered by phone at 540-434-9959 or by email at WaterService@HarrisonburgVa.Gov.
“We know that many in our community continue to struggle due to the impacts of COVID-19, and we are very grateful to be able to offer this assistance to our residents and businesses,” said Mike Collins, public utilities work director for Harrisonburg, in the release.
— Staff Reports
