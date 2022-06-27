For a local roots music festival, a massive corps of volunteers is the wind beneath its wings.
For mother-daughter duo Connie Usry, of Greensboro, N.C., and Amy Usry, of Wilmington, N.C., traveling from out of state to volunteer at Red Wing Roots Music Festival is a yearly tradition.
“People want to come with us and stuff and we say nope. It’s just us,” Amy Usry said.
Hosted by local band the Steel Wheels, the festival takes place annually at Natural Chimneys Park and campground in Mount Solon.
Volunteers for the past seven or eight festivals, the Usrys said they didn’t know about the first Red Wing, but once they came to volunteer the first time, they decided to return each year for a multiple-day lineup of old-time, roots and Americana performers drawing a large crowd.
“We went to Merle Fest every year. [Connie Usry] got free tickets from where she worked and we would go and that’s where we found the Steel Wheels [and heard about the festival],” Amy Usry said.
Volunteers, who come from throughout the region to participate, make the festival go by coordinating the parking lot, managing camping areas, taking out trash and recycling, selling merchandise from the performers and registering attendees of the festival.
Dorothy Hall, from Bluemont, is a volunteer who worked at the ticket table, helping attendees register when they arrive at Red Wing.
“We just heard that it was a lot of fun,” said Hall, who is volunteering with her husband. “We actually volunteered at a music festival in [Aspen, Colo.] and it was so much fun doing the volunteering. It’s just great people, it is gorgeous and we have a blast.”
In return for their service, volunteers get free admission to the festival when they're not working in shifts throughout the weekend.
The festival is known for having a “magical” atmosphere, according to Connie Usry. It’s that special, friendly atmosphere that keeps the Usrys coming back, she said.
"We love it. We love the town. We love the staff. The guests are wonderful,” Connie Usry said.
Volunteers enjoy music acts from around the country, after-hours celebrations in the campsites and the music festival’s famous jamborees -- informal, improvised musical gatherings that often take place around campfires late at night.
It’s the opportunity to meet other musicians through these group performances and hear great Americana music for free that drew Susannah Oda, of Harrisonburg, to volunteer for the first time this year.
A musician herself, Oda said she and her husband are in a band called Rosy Eyes. The two released a song called “Wildflowers” in 2022 and their genres are Americana, folk gaze and dream pop, according to the group's Bandcamp webpage.
“We tried to volunteer the past two years but with COVID and everything [we couldn’t],” Oda said, while helping visitors park their cars. “I just wanted to come to the festival and kind of be a part of it. Volunteering you get to see all the perspectives and kind of be part of the team.”
