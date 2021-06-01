Members of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board will meet today to discuss plans for renovating the Verona facility, but a vote on an expansion is unlikely.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said Friday it’s his understanding the board will only consider taking action on a renovation plan since there is not enough support from the jail’s five jurisdictions to add additional beds.
“My sense is there won’t be any housing component,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler, who has led four meetings with various leaders from the five jurisdictions, also confirmed to the Daily News-Record that an expansion was unfavorable.
“Support isn’t there for that,” he said.
King said the budget for renovations at MRRJ is yet to be determined, but will be significantly less than what was proposed in January, which ranged in cost from $40 million to nearly $100 million.
The five jurisdictions — the cities of Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg and the counties of Rockingham and Augusta — have been presented with several options to address the jail’s overcrowding that resulted from a needs assessment and facility planning study conducted by Moseley Architects.
The plan focused on five key elements: renovation, community corrections, mental health, increased minimum-custody beds and warehouse/maintenance.
The most recent plan was estimated to cost $39.5 million and called for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds, 192 minimum-custody beds and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the proposed renovations provide more space for work release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
The latest proposal from February did not address the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029 that was identified in the needs assessment study.
After the MRRJ Authority Board voted to postpone a vote on an expansion and renovation until June, Chandler called upon other jurisdiction leaders to hold a series of informal meetings to discuss the plans further.
No decision was made by the local leaders during the meetings, Chandler said.
Chandler said after the last meeting, it was clear the focus moving forward would be on general renovations, support services and warehouse/maintenance.
“When it got down to it, the jurisdictions don’t want to commit to adding beds,” he said.
There are several recommended renovations included in the latest proposal, such as a water heater and lighting upgrade, upgrades to the public lobby to improve security, expand visitation space, create mental health offices, increase storage and production space for food service and renovate the magistrate office.
King said one renovation that may not be considered is modifying property storage space for inmates in intake.
The mental health office is not anticipated to have any housing component — an element widely opposed by individuals against the MRRJ expansion and renovation plan.
According to Harrisonburg staff, several written comments were received prior to City Council’s meeting Tuesday urging council members to oppose expanding the jail.
Chandler said based on original estimates for those three components, the price comes out to be roughly $14.5 million.
“We really sliced all of that down,” he said.
King said a discussion on expanding MRRJ will come up at some point in the next few years as the jail is expected to be operating at 300% capacity by 2029.
To keep the jail’s population down, King said programs such as the Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator and training program, drug court and Rockingham Community Services Board will continue to be utilized.
Since the April 6 MRRJ Authority Board meeting, nearly 200 inmates have been transferred from the jail to Virginia Department of Corrections custody.
A total of 180 state-responsible inmates were scheduled to be moved to DOC the week of April 19. King said more inmates have been transferred to DOC since then, but only a handful.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeffrey Newton was unavailable Friday, according to Administrative Assistant Tina Reed.
