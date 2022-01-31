Voter registrars across the commonwealth said whoever the next Virginia Department of Elections commissioner is, they’d like to see a program that began last year continue into the future.
The Virginia Department of Elections spent $1.5 million on an advertising campaign leading up to and following Election Day for the first time seeking to assure voters their ballots were secure and the results could be trusted.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed a desire to shake up the leadership of the department in an interview with conservative broadcaster John Fredericks on Jan. 24.
“We fully expect when the current commissioner’s term is up, we will replace him,” Youngkin said in the interview.
Chris Piper, the head of the department when the messaging campaign was crafted and executed, was appointed to a four-year term by former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam in 2018.
Requests for comment or an interview with Youngkin about the election integrity messaging and whether it should continue were not answered last week.
Piper also could not be reached for comment last week.
In December interviews, voter registrars who took part in the messaging campaign that ran between September and the day after Election Day said they viewed the program positively. It was the first time the department conducted a campaign to engage voters about election integrity.
“It’s necessary for election officials to come out and be louder, be more upfront and be more vocal about all the things we do to ensure the safety and security of a free and fair election,” Piper said in a December interview.
The department, five voter registrars from across the state and a media consulting firm created and ran ads in rural and African American newspapers, on radio stations and TV channels across the state, as well as online through Google, YouTube, streaming TV, Spotify and AudioGo, according to documents obtained by the Daily News-Record through a Freedom of Information Act request in November.
“We were very concerned about the level of misinformation about the administration of elections,” Piper said last year.
In the interview, Piper said the department decided to run the public education campaign over the late winter and early spring of 2021, but declined to directly blame the insistence of former President Donald Trump to deny the 2020 presidential election results and the subsequent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
“At the end of the day, there was enough people confused about how we administer elections that we felt a need to provide more truthful information, and that’s what the campaign was about, and to reassure voters that they can trust the results of the election,” Piper said at the time.
In the December interview, Piper said the department planned to do another voter informational campaign for the commonwealth’s next election.
“I don’t think the job is done,” he said at the time.
Registrars who helped craft the messaging and others who weren’t involved said they hoped the program would increase transparency in the electoral system and help them answer voters’ questions.
“That’s our goal as registrars — to make sure the public is educated and we are as transparent as possible,” Sharna’ White, Surry County registrar, said Friday. Surry County voted in favor of Youngkin over his opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, by less than half a percent out of the over 3,500 votes cast in the gubernatorial race, according to Department of Elections data.
White and Jake Washburne, Albemarle County registrar, were two of the five registrars who worked with the department and the media consulting agency on outreach and did interviews that were broadcast on local radio stations.
“I think we ought to put out as much information to try and assure voters elections are being run above board as we can,” Washburne said Friday.
The voter registrar of Grayson County, Stacey Reavis, did not participate in the messaging campaign but agreed with White and Washburne that registrars always get a lot of questions and do their best to answer them. Thus, continuing the statewide effort into future election cycles would be in the public interest, she said.
“Anything that might aid with that would be a help cause we are so overwhelmed come election time,” Reavis said Friday.
The more people understand election processes, the more faith they have in election results, even if it wasn’t the outcome they had hoped for, she said.
“If people understand more, they feel better about it more,” Reavis said. “In general, I feel [that] would be beneficial to everybody.”
The voters of Grayson County sided overwhelmingly with Youngkin in the gubernatorial race — 5,144 votes for Youngkin to 1,062 for McAuliffe, according to Department of Elections data.
The voters in Richmond City felt differently in the election, but the registrar there, Keith Balmer, also agreed about the value about outreach efforts to inform voters. McAuliffe won Richmond 77.2% to Youngkin’s 19.6%.
“Me and the other 132 registrars conduct our elections in accordance with all state laws and regulations,” Balmer said in a Friday email. “So if the next Commissioner of the Department of Elections wants to create a public messaging campaign that promotes our integrity then I am all for it.”
Jason Corwin, the registrar of Mecklenburg County, said he heard about the effort, but the TV ads did not reach much of the county’s population because the area is included in North Carolina’s media markets, not Virginia’s. An adjustment of the effort to more effectively reach voters in places like Mecklenburg County would be beneficial, according to Corwin.
“I’d love to see it continue, because if it helps the commonwealth, I’m all for it,” Corwin said.
