The Virginia State Police has asked the public to help identify a vehicle that hit a pedestrian before fleeing the scene in Rockingham County on Oct. 20.
The hit-and-run took place along Spotswood Trail near Massanetta Springs Road at 9:36 p.m. when a 19-year-old Mechanicsville man, walking north across Spotswood Trail, was "struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle," according to a Monday email from VSP.
The pedestrian suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP. The young man was flown to University of Virginia Medical Center.
The suspect vehicle might have damage on the passenger side, according to VSP. That is the extent of the information VSP has on the vehicle at this time.
Trooper J. Joseph is investigating the incident and can be reached at 540-434-8593 or Area16@VSP.Virginia.gov.
— Staff Reports
