A head-on crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County has left three people dead, according to the Virginia State Police.
VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller said at 1:19 p.m. Monday, state troopers responded to the southbound lanes of I-81, south of Greenville at mile marker 210, for reports of a crash.
Geller confirmed three people died in the crash.
No further information was immediately available. VSP continues to investigate.
