U.S. Sen. Mark Warner spoke into the microphone — the speaker barely able to project the Virginia Democrat’s voice to the small crowd gathered Monday between U.S. 33 and Interstate 81.
Warner is on a four-day trip through the state and stopped in the city at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure package he and a bipartisan group of senators wrote and passed in the upper chamber of Congress 13 days prior.
“Since I’ve been governor, we’ve been talking about fixing I-81, fixing the bridges like 33,” said Warner, who was Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006. “We’ve never had the resources to do it. If this passes the House, we’ll have the money to finally fix it, and that’s big news for the community and big news for the Valley.”
The four bridges of U.S. 33 over I-81 and the Norfolk Southern railway in Harrisonburg were built in 1960 and have reached the end of their service life, according to VDOT. The $22 million project is slated to start next year and take two and a half years to complete, according to Virginia Department of Transportation documents.
The bill includes $110 billion for road and bridge projects like the U.S. 33 bridges, $55 billion for water line restoration or replacement projects, $65 billion for broadband, $25 billion for airports and $66 billion for rail.
He said the bill is a “once-in-a-50-year investment.”
The bill must be approved by the House of Representatives before going to President Joe Biden for a final signature before it becomes law. If the bill becomes law, Virginia is expected to receive about $7 billion for road improvements, according to Warner.
Dave Covington, project lead for the state’s I-81 improvements program, said the bridge replacements were not bundled with a package of I-81 improvements previously approved because it would speed up replacement of the bridges.
He said the extra $7 billion that would go to Virginia if the $1 trillion infrastructure bill becomes law would be distributed by the Commonwealth Transportation Board.
If money were to be allocated to the I-81 improvements, it might mean projects could be sped up, he said.
“We’re not even able to start any sort of design [on some improvements] until after 2023,” Covington said. He said such projects like interstate widening through Winchester could be accelerated.
“That won’t go to construction until 2027,” Covington said. “But we could move that up quite a bit with additional funding.”
The I-81 improvements include 56 capital projects, according to Covington. Eight are completed, 13 are under construction and five more are about to start construction, he said.
Virginia Department of Transportation Director Shannon Valentine said actually fixing I-81 was a priority at the beginning of Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration in 2018.
In July 2019, legislation that put forward $2.2 billion for interstate improvements went into effect with funding from a regional gas tax and other sources.
“That was only possible through remarkable collaboration — Gov. Northam, the General Assembly, House and Senate Republicans and Democrats coming together,” she said.
Other transportation initiatives are also making Virginia a better place to travel and do business, according to Valentine. She spoke about how ridership on the Virginia Breeze, a bus service that travels between Blacksburg and Washington, D.C., has repeatedly outperformed expectations.
The Afton Express is another bus line that is beginning that will run between Staunton and Charlottesville, and another line will be the Virginia Rhythm, linking Bristol and Washington, D.C., with a stop in Harrisonburg, Valentine said.
She also spoke about the $257 million agreement between the state and Norfolk Southern to renew passenger rail service in the New River Valley for the first time since 1979.
Even with these achievements, the $1 trillion infrastructure package would be a “game changer” in helping Virginia’s economic growth and competitiveness, Valentine said.
Warner also said Virginia should work to become a leader in green technology for multiple reasons, such as international competition, local economic development and the environment.
He said it is important to build green energy infrastructure, but it is also important to buy that from American domestic manufacturers.
“We are increasingly falling behind China on whole series of areas where technology really matters,” Warner said.
He said a supply chain clog in the production of cars is due to overreliance on foreign semiconductor chips — a product America used to produce 33% of the world’s supply of but now produces about 9%.
The bill is a way to bring more investment into communities such as Page County with broadband and into Rockingham County by improving I-81 or other roadways, according to Warner.
“We have to think of this not in the way of just fixing potholes.” Warner said. “That’s what we did after the 2008 crisis and frankly, it didn’t dramatically improve our national engineering.”
He said state leaders should make a commitment to use the money where it is needed, not just in population centers.
“This really is one-in-a-generation kind of money,” Warner said.
