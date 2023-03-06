Discussing the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget at Wednesday’s school board meeting, Warren County Superintendent Chris Ballenger said the numbers are preliminary but optimistic.
“The glass is half full,” he told the board. “We’re trying to fill our cup all the way.”
Starting his presentation with explanations for how he builds a budget based on the need for staff, programs and supplies for the upcoming academic year, Ballenger said he can only take it so far until the state house, senate and governor have approved how much funding school divisions will get.
Until then, he can only speculate on how much money the school division will have to work with.
Offering four state revenue scenarios, Ballenger expects $44,222,043 in state, federal and miscellaneous revenue if the governor’s budget prevails — with two different results for Warren schools depending on the cost of staff raises — $46,708,774 if the Senate’s budget is approved or $44,545,036 if the house secures its budget.
The house and senate are proposing a 7% raise plus a step for teachers and instructional assistants plus either a $1,000 or 1% retention bonus, and a 5% raise inclusive of a step for all other staff.
Ballenger offered two scenarios under the governor’s proposed budget, based on the approval of employee raises: either a 5% raise plus a step for all employees or 7% plus a step for teachers and instructional assistants with other employees receiving a 5% raise inclusive of the step they’re on.
Ballenger said he expects the state to approve a combination of the budgets. However, he said if the senate budget is approved, then the school division won’t need to increase its request to the county board of supervisors from last year’s request.
The division expects to request between $27.72 million and $29,651,867 in local funds, which will be an increase of anywhere from $0 to $1,931,867 depending on state funding.
The division also plans to cut costs by reducing certain non-labor budgets, reducing their 17 temporary instructional assistants currently paid for by CARES funding that will end after this year, holding off on a 10% supplement increase, possibly holding off on filling certain vacant positions, and offering salary adjustments where possible — in particular only doing the step increase for bus drivers and maintenance workers because they received increases this past year.
Personnel accounts for 84% of the budget, and the remaining 16% comes from non-labor costs, such as supplies and materials.
The preliminary proposed budget is based on a student enrollment of 4,998, which the school division counted last fall. Ballenger said this doesn’t include the 130 pre-K students they also expect, because the division counts pre-K separately.
Many things will affect the budget in the coming weeks, such as loss of staff, since Ballenger said they don’t know yet who plans to return in the fall.
“You have to budget as if that person is coming back,” he said.
Additionally, he learned shortly before the meeting that the division would get a lower insurance rate from Anthem (Elevance Health) than they were budgeting for.
“That just saved us about $180,000,” he said.
With the 5% raise plus a step for all employees, including benefits, Ballenger estimates a budget of $74,715,037 to cover wages, benefits and non-labor costs.
With the 7% raise plus a step for teachers and instructional assistants and 5% inclusive of a step plus a $1,000 or 1% retention bonus for all others, including benefits, he estimates a budget of either $75,432,085 — with the governor’s or Senate budget) or $75,222,536 (with the House budget.
“This is not set in stone,” Ballenger said. “This budget evolves daily. … This is just looking at where we’re at.”
