The West Water Street wooden trestle bridge in Harrisonburg will be closed for repairs today between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a press release from the city.
It is the second time the bridge has been closed this year for repairs. The last time it was closed was in May. At the time, Norfolk Southern closed the bridge after the structure was discovered to need repairs during its annual inspection.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.