Griselle Rivera knew at a young age she wanted to pursue a career that allowed her to help people — it was her passion, her calling. What Rivera didn’t know was how a leap of faith would push her to reach her full potential and eventually start her journey as a nursing student.
In front of nearly two dozen members of the Wayland Woman’s Club on Tuesday, Rivera told the story of how that moment changed her life.
It was early in 2020 when Rivera was notified she would be changing positions at the bank she worked at for the last 13 years. The COVID-19 pandemic had approached and Rivera was faced with a decision: stay with her employer or make a change.
“I didn’t think my purpose was being fulfilled,” she said. “And I knew nursing was where I wanted to be.”
Rivera said it was during that time an opportunity arose.
Massanutten Technical Center was accepting applications for its 18-month long licensed practical nursing program, and the deadline was quickly approaching. With two weeks remaining, Rivera submitted her application, completed an entrance test and waited to see how God’s plan for her would unfold, she said.
In June 2020, Rivera received her acceptance letter.
During her first year in the program, Rivera’s studies focused on the structure and function of the body, principles of nutrition, basic nursing skills, dosage calculations, pharmacology and an introduction to the nursing care of adults. Once completed, a second 36-week instruction phase began, according to MTC’s website.
With an expected graduation date of June 2022, Rivera spent her summer figuring out a plan to pay for schooling. Through assistance from MTC’s Health Occupations Director Stephanie Carpenter, Rivera sought a scholarship from the Wayland Woman’s Club.
Built off the foundation of the Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs, the Wayland Woman’s Club was chartered by Barbara Marsh, Irene Hetzler and Ruby Gildner in 1969, who named the club after John Wayland.
Since its formation, the Wayland Woman’s Club has prided itself on community service.
“We are a service to the community. That is what it’s all about,” said Sharon Kline, acting club president.
The Wayland Woman’s Club meets monthly, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some members haven’t seen each other in more than a year. Tuesday’s meeting marked the sixth of the year and the moment the scholarship recipient would be honored.
Mary Sue McDonald, member of the club’s Health, Education and Conservation Committee, said that for roughly 15 years the scholarship has honored those who serve the community.
“[Rivera] aims to fill a service in our community through nursing,” she said.
Rivera said that when McDonald notified her about the scholarship, she was thankful to have been chosen.
“I feel honored,” she said. “It’s nice to have that opportunity to pay for school.”
McDonald said the scholarship was worth $15,000 and funding was gathered through the organization’s annual Bridge-A-Rama, a fundraiser where people are paired with a partner to play bridge.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding for the scholarship was unable to be met in 2020, but the organization was able to make it available again this year.
Rivera said she used the scholarship to pay for her remaining year at MTC and hopes to enroll in the Certified Nursing Aide Bridge program at Blue Ridge Community College upon graduation.
