A Waynesboro man has died of the injuries he incurred after crashing while riding a motorcycle on Port Republic Road on Thursday, according to a Virginia State Police press release Monday morning.
Ronald F. Stratton, Jr., 53, of Waynesboro, was riding a 2002 Honda motorbike east on Route 253 at 7:37 p.m. when the bike failed to maneuver a curve just before Oak Ridge Road, Route 680.
The motorcycle ran off the roadway to the right. There, the bike hit a road sign and several trees, according to VSP.
Stratton, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to UVA Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries, according to VSP.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP Trooper J. Joiner.
— Staff Reports
