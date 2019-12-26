Ten years ago, Bill and Elizabeth Neff first opened their home’s doors to complete strangers for a holiday family meal in what would become an annual Christmas Eve tradition in Rockingham County.
On Tuesday, the nearly 200 guests and volunteers entered the home for the final time, as the Neffs have decided to pass the torch.
Bill Neff, a local businessman and developer, and his wife, Elizabeth, invite those who may not have anywhere to go for the holidays to their home instead.
And the meal being the final one to take place at the Neffs couldn’t stop guests both old and new, such as the Wheelers, from enjoying the evening.
“You can’t not have the Christmas spirit in here,” said Jerlinda Wheeler, motioning to all the decorations while a pair of musicians played “Holly Jolly Christmas.”
Jerlinda had come to the Neffs’ with her four children, one of whom was Ja’Niya, 17.
“The way the food was prepped and made, and how we were seated almost immediately — that was my favorite part,” Ja’Niya Wheeler said.
The tradition began in 2009 after Elizabeth Neff’s mother, Jane Miller, died in October of that year, she said, adding that Bill has also lost many family members in December.
“It was just kind of sad and maudlin,” she said. “Well, we decided to open our doors and have a party for those who are lost and lonely to make sure everybody had someplace to go and someplace they were wanted, welcomed to come.”
She described her niece, Suzanne Neff Vance, of Harrisonburg, as the “left hand, left foot, right hand, right foot” of the meal.
The pair agreed they were a “pretty good” team.
Over 30 people had volunteered to help at Tuesday’s dinner, Vance said, and one such volunteer was Sybil Davis, who also helped last year.
“I got two hands, where do you want me to use ‘em?” Davis said about how she ended up washing dishes.
An important part of the meal is that it is served family-style on dinner plates, Bill Neff said, so that it feels as much like home as possible. Some of the food offered included prime rib, chicken, mashed potatoes and beans.
When the dinner first began, the family was prepared for 50 to 75 guests, but many more showed up, Vance said. And since then, the dinner grew, and regularly drew about 150 guests.
The Neffs weren’t able to get buses this year, as they have in the past, to bring people without transportation from Harrisonburg to their home.
“You can’t have a party if you can’t get ‘em here,” Vance said, referring to the guests.
Many groups, including local businesses and churches, stepped up to provide transportation for the guests, Elizabeth Neff said.
“We had so many people step up,” she said.
Vance called it a “Christmas miracle.”
Though the annual dinner may seem an impressive feat, the Neffs said it is easier than it looks, and said they would help whoever takes up the tradition.
Elizabeth Neff said she and Bill had considered passing the torch on in 2018 and even 2017.
“It’s time for somebody else to get it, not just to do it, but to get to do it,” Bill Neff said. “We don’t want to take it away from everybody.”
And over the years, the couple have developed relationships with many of their guests.
“We’re all in this world together, and I think you should help people,” Bill Neff said. “That’s basically what it’s all about.”
“It has been the most fulfilling project we have ever undertaken,” Elizabeth Neff said.
“It has really opened my eyes to see how easy it is to give and how much more you receive when you do,” she said.
