Those who haven’t yet seen the highly invasive spotted lanternfly in their yards might wonder why taking steps to prevent its migration matters.
“The problem is the volume at which they swarm,” said Sari Carp, executive director of Edinburg-based Sustainability Matters. “We have thousands of them congregating on the same tree.”
To educate on the impact of the lanternfly and give tips on what area residents can do to help slow their spread across the country, the nonprofit will host a free webinar from 7 to 8 p.m. today with guest speaker Mark Sutphin, agriculture and natural resources agent with the Virginia Cooperative Extension.
Registration is required so attendees can have the Zoom link emailed to them.
The spotted lanternfly traveled to the U.S. from China and other parts of Asia and has been making its way up and down the East Coast since 2014 but is more prevalent in areas with a lot of trees.
Because it seemed to favor the invasive tree of heaven, also native to China, their presence initially looked like it could have a neutral impact: One invasive species takes care of another. Unfortunately, Carp said, that wasn’t the case.
First of all, the tree of heaven is tough to eradicate, and even after the lanternfly sucks the sap from its stems and leaves, the plant still returns.
Secondly, the lanternfly likes plenty of other plants, including maples, willows and fruit trees.
“They will really just eat anything,” Carp said.
The lanternfly affects everyone, she said, because even those who aren’t farmers still eat the plants farmers grow.
So far, the lanternfly is in 14 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia.
To illustrate its far-reaching impact, webinar organizers used the Empire State Building in their marketing materials, with a massive spotted lanternfly climbing to the top like King Kong.
“Spotted lanterfly is actually taking all five boroughs of New York City right now,” Carp said. “Projections say that in a decade it could be out in the vineyards of California, maybe sooner.”
But while there is no hard and fast solution for stopping the lanternfly’s migration, Carp said there are ways residents can slow its spread while scientists come up with a plan.
Kill them. Every chance you get.
Normally, she said, the staff and volunteers at the grassroots environmental nonprofit don’t advise killing insects, especially in their natural habitat. But spotted lanternflies aren’t in their natural habitat, she stressed, and they have no natural predators in the U.S. to keep their population in check.
“We’re all about bugs,” Carp said. “We do these programs to save insects. We don’t go out there and tell people to kill insects lightly, but this is probably the worst invasive insect in a century.”
And the ramifications go beyond the destruction of crops, she said.
“It’s a lifestyle effect,” Carp said. “They will be landing on you while you’re outside just walking down the street.”
Recently in Old Town Winchester, she saw the lanternflies landing on outdoor furniture and umbrellas where they could conceivably start laying eggs.
“How long is this going to stay nice?” she recalled thinking. “Even for people who aren’t connected with plants, it’s a quality-of-life issue.”
Other ways to help are by scouting for and destroying egg masses and checking that adult lanternflies aren’t traveling with you to areas where they might not be established yet.
“It’s a pain, but it does make a difference because that’s really how they travel,” Carp said. “If you can slow the spread, you’re basically buying time for the researchers to find a solution for this problem, and that’s really important.”
To attend the webinar, go to sustainabilitymatters.earth/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.