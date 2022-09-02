A Luray home was destroyed in a Wednesday night fire.
Luray Fire Chief Mark Lancaster said crews were dispatched to Nelson Street at about 8:49 p.m. for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the basement and first floor, with areas of the first floor collapsed.
The cause has not yet been determined, Lancaster said, and damages are estimated at $500,000.
No injuries were reported, and two people were displaced.
It took more than 12 hours to put the fire out, Lancaster said. The hydrant system could not keep up with water demands, so three tankers were requested to the scene for water shuttle operations.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.