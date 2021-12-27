McGAHEYSVILLE — Early morning fires on Christmas Day and Sunday destroyed two homes in Rockingham County — one a trailer home in McGaheysville and another home in Clover Hill.
Emergency responders first got the call about the blaze on Leisure Living Drive in eastern Rockingham County around 3:45 a.m. Christmas morning, said Todd Breeden, chief of McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Company 80. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze after they arrived on scene.
No one was home in the McGaheysville dwelling and there were no injuries in the incident, Breeden said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crews from MVFC 80, the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company and the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company responded to the call, according to Breeden.
The fire consumed the western side of the trailer and with the smoke damage, the trailer is destroyed, he said.
A neighbor, Antonio Lainez, said he was woken up by emergency crews and hoped the family who lived in the home will be all right.
“I would like to help them,” he said Saturday afternoon.
About 22 hours later, another Rockingham County home was engulfed in flames.
Emergency crews got calls about a house fire on George Wine Road in Clover Hill around 2 a.m., according to Joe Mullens, deputy fire marshal for Rockingham County.
He said there was a “significant fire” in most of the single-family home when crews arrived.
Responders from Clover Hill, Mount Solon, Bridgewater and Rockingham County were able to knock down the fire, but about half the building had been consumed by the blaze and the remaining structure has severe smoke and water damage, according to Mullens.
The family and their pets at the home were able to get out of the building safely and no responders were injured, according to Mullens.
Neighbors, family and friends gathered at the home Sunday afternoon to be there for the family in the wake of the blaze.
Mullens said the community has rallied around the family and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
