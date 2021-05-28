HINTON — On May 14, the Chaudheri family became the newest owners of a west Rockingham County market that is a gathering place for residents of the area.
The market was previously operated by Laurie and Wayne McDorman and called McDorman’s Grocery. The couple put the business up for sale over two and a half years ago.
Sunny and Simi Chaudheri have rechristened the business Route 33 Stop N Shop, and many of the business’ draws will remain, according to Sunny Chaudheri, 45.
And this isn’t their first rodeo in serving customers from behind a counter.
Both Sunny and Simi Chaudheri have worked in convenience stores and markets for over a decade — Sunny for 14 years and Simi for 11. One of the stores Sunny Chaudheri worked in was Staunton Junction.
The couple said they enjoy making their own decisions on how to operate a business.
“I have freedom now,” Simi Chaudheri said.
They also said they would bring new items into the store in addition to keeping mainstays, such as the sandwiches.
McDorman’s sandwiches bring the west Rockingham community together, and the new couple will keep the exact same menu, they said.
The McDormans and some of the old grocery employees trained them on how to make the perfect McDorman’s sandwich, according to Sunny Chaudheri
“Every day, they come in for like, half an hour, one hour or a couple hours to help us make the sandwiches and take care of customers and [what the community is like]. They taught me a lot,” he said.
Laurie McDorman said she is happy to see another family take over her family business.
“I like to see it continue as a small business,” she said.
Sunny Chaudheri said helpfulness and kindness from the McDormans and previous workers has made them feel like family.
The Chaudheri family lives on the site, like the previous owners before them, with their children Ellie, 7, and Prima, 2. Sunny Chaudheri moved to the U.S. from India in 2007. Simi Chaudheri moved in 2011, and they got married shortly after.
The couple first learned McDorman’s was for sale through extended family members who have a stake other area convenience stores, including Joy Food Mart in Mount Crawford, both Herby’s Food Store and Deli and EZ Food Mart in Grottoes, in addition to Speedy Mart in Waynesboro.
Sunny Chaudheri moved from Chicago to Grottoes four months ago with the couple’s young son and stayed with his extended family in Grottoes. While there, he began the paperwork for the purchase of the market from the McDormans.
Simi and Ellie arrived in the Valley on April 27.
The business was started between 60 and 65 years ago by Charlie “C.T.” Kile. Charlie’s son, Berlin, took over the business.
After Berlin, the business was owned and operated by Wayne McDorman’s parents, Pete and Rosie, between 1964 and 1973, then Laurie McDorman’s parents, Roland and Anice, from 1973 to 1994. Laurie and Wayne took after after Roland’s death.
The white house, which was originally the market, had been apartments and a pool hall, but was renovated into a home in 1973 by Roland and Anice McDorman.
Laurie McDorman said she and her husband moved down the road back into the home they lived in before taking over the market.
Kile’s son-in-law, Gary McDonaldson, 72, visited the old market on Thursday. He ambled across U.S. 33 during a lull in traffic with gasoline tank in hand to buy fuel for his lawnmower.
Soon after, Simi Chaudheri was outside, helping pump fuel for the Hinton resident.
“They’re very hospitable,” McDonaldson said. He also said many of the neighbors and other regulars have welcomed the new family into the community.
Daniel Roberson, 46, was on his way home from work Thursday when he stopped in for a sandwich.
“They seem to be nice, courteous people,” the regular customer said before getting back into his truck to drive back home to Franklin, W.Va.
Sunny Chaudheri said the family appreciates the kind welcome as they work to continue the market’s traditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.