Admittance to Westover Pool will be free for city residents starting Wednesday at noon through Friday at 7 p.m. while the facility is open, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from city staff.
"We are very happy to be able to provide this amenity and service to our residents, and to be a place all can come to cool off and have some fun this summer,” said Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg Parks and Rec acting director. “If you haven’t had a chance to visit Westover Pool and splashpad in the past, come check it out free on us this week.”
City residents may be asked to show proof they live in Harrisonburg to get in for free. For guests who do not live in the city, entry prices remain the same — $4 for children and $6 for adults. Children under 2 years old can get in for free, according to the Parks and Rec website.
Occupancy of the facility is 350, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
— Staff Reports
