Westover Pool opened again on Monday for lap swim reservations and city parks and recreation staff are working to to open the facility for limited capacity recreation swim by Memorial Day weekend, according to a Tuesday press release from the city.
Capacity will be capped at 250 people for recreational swim only on weekends until June 11, when it will be open daily through the end of summer. Showers will be closed.
The pool has reopened as local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have ebbed, and capacity will be increased when possible, according to the press release.
“We’ve done a lot of upgrades to the pool, including aesthetically and operationally, and can’t wait for residents to see them all," Brian Mancini, Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation acting director, said in the release. "The reopening of Westover Pool facilities allows us the opportunity to reconnect with the residents and guests who we have missed during the pandemic."
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.