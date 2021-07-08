The Wetsel Seed complex in downtown Harrisonburg is now up for sale after the owners declined an offer fetched at an April 26 auction.
The renovated 25,648-square-foot historic building was built in 1935 and includes nine leaseable spaces over three floors with three elevators.
The site, located at 128 W. Market St. and 37 N. Liberty St., is valued at $2.919 million and $173,000, respectively, according to city documents.
Marvin Baker, one of the owners, said the asking price for the property is $3.2 million.
In late April, the site fetched $2.55 million at a public auction that drew several interested buyers. The highest big was placed by Karin Flagle, founder, president and CEO of Blue Ridge Insurance Services.
The downtown complex is zoned as a central business district.
“Since the property is zoned B-1, it can accommodate retail, office, restaurant, and/or housing options,” Brian Shull, city economic development director, said in a Wednesday email. “The private sector will determine what that ideal mix shall be for this property.”
Shull said city staff meet with the realty company and interested parties. Staff provide market data to help potential buyers with their research on the site and business opportunities, according to Shull.
The first Wetsel Seed company store was opened in 1911 by Daniel M. Wetsel and his son Arnold Wetsel, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society records.
Daniel Wetsel used trial and error to find the most optimal strains of corn for lowland and upland cultivation, as well as for wet and dry seasons, according to historical society documents. He was also a “pioneer” of soil improvements, according to the records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.