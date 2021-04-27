The words came quickly out of the mouth of the auctioneer. The small crowd of over a dozen stood in the parking lot of the Wetsel Seed Complex, with stern faces and deliberation playing out silently across their faces and eyes.
But in the end, it was Karin Flagle, founder, president and CEO of Blue Ridge Insurance Services, who placed the highest bid.
Though her bid was for $2.55 million, the final cost will be $2.8 million because of the costs involved in the buyer’s premium, according to auction manager Pete Ramsey of the Counts Realty and Auction Group of Lynchburg.
Ramsey said the sellers can choose to accept or deny the bid, which will likely take a few days. According to city documents, the site, located at 128 W. Market St. and 37 N. Liberty St., is valued at $2.919 million and $173,000, respectively.
Flagle said she doesn’t envision bringing residential uses to the site, but will continue to focus on businesses such as restaurants.
“We just wanted to make sure the building stayed local on ownership,” she said, echoing the sentiments of her business partner, Christy Morgan, head coach of the James Madison University field hockey team, who was also present at the auction.
Flagle said she’s taken an interest in the building since Union Station Restaurant and Bar opened in 2010. The restaurant has since closed.
“I just love the building and the history of it,” she said, adding that she feels a sense of responsibility to maintaining the site and the improvements the previous owners made to the structure.
The first Wetsel Seed company store was opened in 1911 by Daniel M. Wetsel and his son Arnold Wetsel, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society records.
Daniel Wetsel used trial and error to find the most optimal strains of corn for lowland and upland cultivation, as well as for wet and dry seasons, according to historical society documents. He was also a “pioneer” of soil improvements, according to the records.
