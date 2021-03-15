The historic Wetsel Seed complex in downtown Harrisonburg is slated for public auction on April 26 at noon.
The 25,648-square-foot building has nine spaces, of which eight are leased to five tenants, according to auctioneer The Counts. There are three elevators.
Up for auction are the combined properties addressed at 128 W. Market St. and 37 N. Liberty St., according to auction documents. The roughly 0.7-acre site, owned by Wetsel Complex LLC, also includes a parking lot.
According to city documents, 128 W. Market St. is valued at $2.919 million and 37 N. Liberty St. is valued at $173,000.
The first Wetsel Seed company store was opened in 1911 by Daniel M. Wetsel and his son Arnold Wetsel, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society records.
Daniel Wetsel used trial and error to find the most optimal strains of corn for lowland and up-land cultivation, as well as for wet and dry seasons, according to historical society documents. He was also a “pioneer” of soil improvements, according to the records.
The downtown complex is zoned as a central business district, which includes by-right uses such as retail stores and dwellings, according to city code.
The auction is being handled by The Counts Realty and Auction Group based in Lynchburg. Open houses are scheduled for March 22, April 5 and April 19 from noon to 2 p.m., according to Pete Ramsey, the sales manager with The Counts.
Businesses located at the site include Balzer and Associates, Trendy Glass and Beads, Ridgeview Moulding and Millwork, Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. and Union Station Restaurant and Bar. The eatery announced its forthcoming closure at the end of April in a March 4 Facebook post.
