WEYERS CAVE — Alvah Mattox Jr. and his wife, Sue, to put it simply, just want to know.
They want to know who spotted the makeshift Ukrainian flag in their driveway; who came back with a box of candy and a handwritten note; who drove up their driveway, walked to their house and left both items on their front stoop.
“Just would like to talk to them,” Alvah Mattox, 88, said.
Yes, in the great book of mysteries the riddle of who left candy and a note on a stoop yards from Weyers Cave Road might not crack the international radar, but for the Mattox family, it’s important.
The couple has speculated, of course, using clues from the note to help their sleuthing. They guess the person who wrote it is a student, they guess around 9 or 10 years old. Those are just theories. They admit, they don’t have much to go on.
But the curiosity — and longing to talk to the person — is what drives them.
Over coffee and donuts in their eat-in kitchen, Alvah and Sue Mattox look at the box of chocolates, read over the note and continue to wonder. After all, it was just an old piece of plastic that Alvah Mattox decided to paint yellow and blue to show his support for Ukraine.
No surprise, considering his background.
“Obviously,” he said, “we’re very sympathetic.”
A retired commercial pilot, Mattox also flew with the Virginia Air National Guard and rose to the rank of brigadier general during the height of the Cold War with the then-Soviet Union. He thinks the situation in Ukraine — a Russian invasion now nearing its second month — is a “travesty.” Talk of his service time is a dizzying array of letters and numbers regular folks just wouldn’t understand. (“F-84s, A-7s, etc., etc.”)
“We just wanted to show our support,” he said, going back to the plastic flag in his yard.
And at some point after leaning that old piece of plastic against the tree yards from Weyers Cave Road, the candy and note showed up.
Sue Mattox held it up and gave the note a read.
The handwriting is impeccable, written in two different ink colors by someone both Sue and Alvah believe is a student. It reads that the writer informed their teacher, who is “in the Ukraine,” of their makeshift flag, and it brought them to tears.
Living on the Augusta County side, the couple believe it’s an Augusta County student, since they said the bulk of the school buses that drive by are from that district. They speculate that the teacher could be one of the Ukrainians evacuated. Or maybe the teacher went back overseas to their home country to fight.
So many questions. So few answers. It’s a mystery, after all. And who doesn’t love a good one?
“That’s why we would like to find out more,” Sue Mattox said.
They would also like to talk to the student who brought it. Pick his or her mind. Talk about the situation.
“Right away I knew it was something special when I read it,” Alvah Mattox said.
Right away, he said, he wanted to know more.
“This isn’t why we [put the Ukrainian colors out there]. But, to get this note for it, well, that’s nice,” Alvah Mattox said. “But it’s about these people; this kid; the teacher; the whole situation.”
