Weyers Cave Flower Farm Owns Largest Private Heirloom Mum Collection

As Virginia’s historic garden week comes to an end, mum season at a local flower farm has taken root.
Harmony Harvest Farm announced the launch of its biggest business initiative to date on social media Wednesday, April 19. Simply called “The Mum Project”, the farm announced its plans to restore the cultivation of heirloom chrysanthemums to their original glory by making the plants available to farmers and gardeners in all fifty states.
Harmony Harvest Farm, located in Weyers Cave, has been part of the American-grown flowers movement for the past several years and began shipping flowers, as well as bouquets, at the height of the pandemic in 2020. Elizabeth Stover of Bridgewater currently serves as the general manager at Harmony Harvest and has overseen the farm’s mum operation since her employment two years ago.
“Did you know,” began Stover, “that there is not a single cut flower export in the entire United States.”
Meaning that while the U.S. imports hundreds of flowers from other countries each year, the American flower market has not become strong enough to keep up with the needs of its consumers. Even still, floriculture is ranked as the fastest growing sector in agriculture today, with a vast majority of farms being women-owned and operating on less than 10 acres. Carnations, roses and chrysanthemums stand out as industry leaders within the floral community, however, there are few American farms actively growing them. In terms of plant husbandry, mums are among the easiest to grow, which presents the realistic possibility of growing mums in all four corners of the United States.
“What the mum project is about is that [we], this thrifty, sassy little group of ladies here at Harmony Harvest, are trying to revitalize not just Virginia floriculture but U.S. floriculture and hopefully one day agriculture [in general] by bringing a floral export to the existing market,” explained Stover.
Chrysanthemums were part of the American farming identity up until the last couple of generations. In fact, heirloom varieties such as “football”, “cheerleader” and “prom king” got their names because of their prominent use in small-town high school events that were a staple to the culture of a community.
Corporations slowly sold their stocks overseas, making it nearly impossible for other domestic growers to continue producing mums in the capacity that they once did. As of last year, all U.S. chrysanthemums were exclusively kept in private collections. After purchasing several of these collections in January and February, Harmony Harvest now holds the largest private collection of heirloom mums in the United States. Their goal with the project is to make mums more accessible to farmers through the sale of plants in addition to education courses taught by the farm.
Over the course of several growing seasons and many trials, the crew at Harmony Harvest has built a reputation as “The Mum People”, putting themselves in the position to share their wealth of knowledge with growers of all levels.
Jessica Hall, who owns and operates the farm along with her sister Stephanie Duncan and mom Chris Auville, has been growing mums for nearly a decade. The crop, however, didn’t take off until they established a partnership with Syngenta for trialing varieties of mums. They have been steadily gaining traction as a top crop since then. Last summer, they constructed an additional greenhouse and field space dedicated to growing chrysanthemums and were featured in the October 2022 issue of Southern Living Magazine.
Just in the past few months, Hall acquired what the farm is calling “The Motherland.” Through the generosity of a local landowner, Harmony Harvest received the means to utilize an offsite growing facility that triples the greenhouse space currently available on their Weyers Cave property.
“This year will be our biggest mum push ever,” remarked Stover. There was a tinge of excitement in her voice.
With more than 50 varieties collected thus far, Harmony Harvest Farm is well on its way towards building an heirloom mum community that will put the cultivation of chrysanthemums back into the hands of American flower farmers.
