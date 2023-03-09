Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver, with law offices in Harrisonburg and Staunton, is proud to announce that the attorneys and staff of Allen & Carwile will join our practice this April.
We are excited to add an office in Waynesboro and continue the tradition of providing superior legal services to the Shenandoah Valley since 1845.
“I am thrilled that WAW will now be able to serve clients from three different locations and with expanded practice areas and resources,” said Humes J. “Tripp” Franklin, III, Managing Partner at WAW.
Franchesca “Fran” Fede Gomez will join the firm as a partner. Timothy C. Carwile and G. William Watkins will be joining as “of Counsel.”
Among them, they have a combined 120 years of practice experience in the greater Waynesboro area. The Waynesboro office is located at 520 Lew DeWitt Blvd., Suite 102. Allen & Carwile’s practice areas include criminal defense, commercial and residential real estate transactions, estate planning and administration and business law.
In addition to their respective private law practices, Fran serves as the Commissioner of Accounts for Waynesboro and Tim serves as a Substitute Judge for General District and Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC is a full-service law firm with offices in Harrisonburg and Staunton. The firm serves individuals and businesses in the Shenandoah Valley and the Mid-Atlantic states in the areas of: bankruptcy, commercial and civil litigation, corporate finance, domestic law, employment law, health care law,medical malpractice,personal injury,real estate and land use, tax planning, wills and estate planning, and estate administration. The firm also serves employers locally and across the nation in occupational safety matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.