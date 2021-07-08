John Chroniger of New Market was walking his two dogs, Princess and Chloe, through New Market Community Park on Tuesday when he saw something out of place.
It was a dead bird.
“I picked it up ‘cause my dogs were sniffing at it” and then put it in a trash can, Chroniger said.
He is not the only Shenandoah County resident to have come into contact with a dead wild bird recently.
A mass “mortality event” is going on as experts try to figure out why there are elevated levels of reported dead birds in the northern Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia, said Dr. Megan Kirchgessner, statewide wildlife veterinarian for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
“Mortality events in birds are not a rare occurrence. What makes this particular event tough is it’s on a larger [scale] than what we typically see and it’s not just in one state,” she said.
Elevated bird deaths are happening all over the mid-Atlantic region, according to the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.
In Virginia, these unusual deaths have been identified in nine counties and the cities within them — Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, Warren, Fauquier, Loudoun, Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, according to Kirchgessner.
“Beginning at the end of May, we began to get calls from wildlife resource groups in the northern Shenandoah Valley and some animal resource groups in Arlington and [Northern Virginia], and they were getting significant reports of grackles and blue jays dead and dying,” Kirchgessner said.
Then, reports started coming in of American robins and European starlings suffering the same symptoms and fate, she said. It has impacted other types of birds, but mostly those four species, according to Kirchgessner.
Birds afflicted by this novel sickness have swollen eyes or their eyes are crusted shut, she said. In addition, some birds have neurological symptoms and are unable to move properly or stand up straight.
Though birds die all the time, the increased number of deaths counted has reached 1,400 above typical levels, according to Kirchgessner.
“That suggests to us something else is going on, not typical to the landscape, that is causing these bird deaths,” she said.
Another peculiarity of this new condition is that it seems to be impacting mostly fledgling or juvenile birds, when such illnesses typically impact a whole bird population, Kirchgessner said.
Residents of the nine counties and cities within them who see these bird deaths are advised to clean and bring in bird feeders and bird baths to reduce gathering spaces for birds, she said. This reduces the chance of spread from sick birds to healthy birds, Kirchgessner said.
Residents are also advised not to touch birds, but if they must be handled, to wear gloves and, as usual, keep pets away from dead or sick birds.
Robyn Puffenbarger, longtime bird watching enthusiast, biologist and chair of the Bridgewater College Biology Department, said she has not seen any sign of the mysterious condition gripping birds in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, though she has kept a constant eye out.
The four species of birds impacted by this ailment, blue jays, American robins, European starlings and grackles, are some of the Valley’s most common avian inhabitants, she said.
“Blue jays are super important,” Puffenbarger said. “We’ve learned pretty recently they’re some of the best planting birds,” and many oak trees owe their existence to being buried by a blue jay as an acorn years prior.
Blue jays and other birds play a “critical” role in the ecosystem, according to Puffenbarger.
“We may not always like to see the turkey vultures, but they are doing roadside cleanup for us. Our woodpeckers are building homes for themselves and dozens of other species,” Puffenbarger said.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Puffenbarger saw the devastation caused by the West Nile virus on wild bird populations, such as crows.
“I’m really hoping this is not going to be that kind of East Coast-wide species impact,” she said.
The obvious nature of the illness could reduce the spread of it among bird populations, but many of the afflicted birds are migratory, complicating matters, she said.
Dr. Jen Riley, a veterinarian with the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce, said despite Rockingham County not having elevated bird deaths, residents should follow Shenandoah County residents’ lead on cleaning and removing bird baths and feeders.
“It’s been reported in a surrounding county, so it’s worth following the same advice,” Riley said.
She said the first cases in birds cropped up fast.
“We started seeing cases in late May, and from late May to early June, we were seeing around four cases a day,” Riley said.
By mid-June the cases began tapering off, and in the past week, the center has seen only one case, she said.
“It seems to be continuing to drop off,” Riley said.
The Department of Wildlife Resources has sent out samples to national labs and is working with other wildlife health groups to rule out possible sources for the mystery illness, according to Kirchgessner.
“That’s the best you can do in a lot of cases,” she said.
So far, West Nile virus, salmonella, chlamydia, avian flu and several other ailments have been ruled out as the sickness, Dr. Christine Casey, a state wildlife veterinarian for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told the New York Times.
Kirchgessner, Riley and Puffenbarger all asked area residents to keep an eye out for birds with the symptoms — crusty eyes and some signs of neurological problems — and let the Department of Wildlife Resources know about dead birds as well.
To report a sick or dead bird, an online reporting form can be accessed at dwr.virginia.gov/wildlife/diseases/bird-mortality-reporting-form/
Sick or dead birds can also be reported to the department by phone at 1-855-571-9003.
