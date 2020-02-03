A bill to create an enhanced income tax credit for the implementation of certain best management practices has been gaining support since being filed by a Valley lawmaker.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, said not everyone in the agricultural industry wants to participate in a grant funding option, so he created a new avenue to reimburse farmers for doing the projects.
Under House Bill 1642, the enhanced tax credit would equal 75% of the first $100,000 expended in implementing certain BMPs, and each amount should be consistent with the rate offered for each eligible practice under the Virginia Agricultural BMP Cost-Share Program.
“I am hoping this will be another tool,” Wilt said.
BMPs are practices approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board providing significant improvement to water quality in Virginia’s streams and rivers.
Practices include livestock and poultry waste management, soil erosion control, nutrient and sediment filtration and detention, nutrient management and pest management.
Through Virginia’s Agricultural BMP Tax Credit Program, the state offers a set reimbursement rate to those who participate.
The goal of the program is to encourage voluntary installation of BMPs that address Virginia’s nonpoint source of pollution water quality objectives, according to Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practice Tax Credit Program.
Wilt’s bill would add that for any taxable years on and after Jan. 1, 2020, a tax credit for 25% of expenses would apply for all other agricultural best management practices that are not eligible for the enhanced credit rate, while increasing the maximum amount of expenses to which one can apply the 25% credit to $100,000.
The amount of the enhanced credit shall not exceed $75,000, according to the bill, which is an increase to the existing $17,500 limit.
With two options in place, a taxpayer can no claim credit for the same practice under both options.
“The agriculture community needs some attention,” Wilt said. “The tax credit would allow the farmer to be able to get some help because if they do it on their own, it doesn’t count.”
The bill has gained the support of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, which has been advocating for the BMP cost-share program to be fully funded in the next biennial budget.
“This bill would provide another incentive to encourage implementation of best management practices,” said Ben Rowe, national affairs coordinator for the farm bureau. “That is a win for both the farmer and for Virginia’s progress in meeting water quality goals.”
Since the start of the 2020 session, the farm bureau, the state’s largest agricultural organization, has been asking that $85 million in cost-share funds and $11 million in technical assistance be included in Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget for 2021.
In 2019, legislators passed a budget with more than $41 million for BMPs for fiscal 2019 and more than $86 million for fiscal 2020.
Northam’s proposed budget would include more than $60 million for fiscal 2021 and $55 million for year 2022 — $12 million less than the previous biennial budget.
The farm bureau previously said that it is urging lawmakers to include funding for the cost-share program administered by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and distributed through local soil and water conservation districts.
The organization also wants to ensure that full funding is provided for technical assistance to local soil and water conservation districts to help farmers meet specifications for conservation practices.
“We have to have that money available,” Wilt said.
The delegate said it was “premature” for legislators to propose bills that would require BMPs, saying he is against mandates.
“The state has met its goals,” he said. “It is premature to threaten our farmers. … It is not time for that.”
Wilt’s bill was assigned to the House Committee on Finance on Jan. 17 and must pass through a subcommittee before moving forward.
